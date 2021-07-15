When Eliza Byrum competed in and won the Supreme Showman at the Howard County 4-H Fair in 2019, the now 17-year-old admitted she was a tad nervous.
Byrum didn’t know what to really expect back then, she said, and her nerves were everywhere.
But going into this year’s competition, Byrum noted she was much more calm and relaxed; ready to soak in every moment.
And on Thursday morning, that strategy paid off as Byrum took home the fair’s top title for the second time in three years.
“It’s cool to win it,” she said afterward, as a crowd of family and friends gathered around her to offer their congratulations. “It really means a lot. It proves to me that I really worked my hardest and have done it. … It proves that I put in my best work, and when I doubt sometimes whether I’ve worked hard enough or put in my full effort, this sort of proves that I have.”
Byrum — who showed swine during this year’s 4-H fair and has also previously shown horses — added that she’s unsure about her next steps in terms of competing in animal projects in 2022.
“I’m not sure what’s going to happen yet,” she noted, when asked if she was hopeful for a return to the Supreme Showman event next year. “Part of me wants to take a break and let other kids do it because there are so many good kids in this county. So I’m kind of, I’ve done it enough for me, and I’m OK with not doing it next year. I don’t know. We’ll see.”
But whether Byrum takes that break or not, she said that she realizes the lessons she has learned through 4-H and during her three stints in the Supreme Showman competition will be with her forever.
“There are a lot of things about 4-H, but probably two come to mind immediately,” Byrum said. “Learning the value of hard work and doing it yourself, taking responsibility for something other than yourself, that’s one. And then secondly, it’s just learning to deal with people, being around people, talking to people, meeting new people, doing that sort of thing. There are just a lot of things and skills I feel like I wouldn’t have if I wasn’t in this.”
Along with Byrum, four other area youth — Rhyker Mauck, Kristian Stockberger, Alycia Davis and Ashlyn Kelly — competed in this year’s Supreme Showman, a competition that is really the ultimate test for some of the most talented animal handlers at the fair.
During the event, the five 4-Hers who have already taken the title of Senior Showman for their respective species of animal they typically show during fair week — horse, cow, swine, sheep or goat — get the opportunity to compete for the week’s top prize.
They do this by handling and showing all five species of animals to the best of their abilities, all while under the watchful eyes of judges who are looking for areas such as competency and confidence.
And since the animals the competitors show cannot be their own, the Supreme Showman is about taking all you’ve learned in 4-H and applying it in the livestock ring, according to judge Bailey Kiff.
“I think this is probably the highest competition you can get in your 4-H career,” he said. “Kids go from showing an 1,800-pound steer to a 180-pound lamb. … And it’s OK (if the 4-Hers sometimes struggle). These animals get tricky throughout the day. They’re tired. They’ve been here all week and just want to get home to their pens. So as a judge, part of what I do is just letting the kids know that they’re doing an awesome job. And the people of Howard County should be proud of that, too.”
