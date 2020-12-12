Turning on the nightly news, you’ve likely seen the lines of vehicles stretched for miles across many of America’s roadways.
People, several for the first time, utilizing food pantries to make ends meet, a sign of the current times this nation is facing.
According to statistics published by the USDA, around 10% of all United States’ households experienced at least some period of food insecurity in 2019, and some experts believe that number will likely be higher by the end of 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In Indiana, the need is no different, as thousands of Hoosiers take to local food pantries every week in search of essential necessities.
A similar scene even played out earlier this week here in Howard County, where over a hundred vehicles lined the parking lot of New Hope Church, waiting for pre-packaged boxes of food from the Food Finders mobile food truck parked nearby.
It’s been a challenging year to say the least, Beverly Michael, director of New Hope’s food pantry, stated.
“We have our regular clientele that’s been coming to us for years, but every month, we also have a lot of new people,” she said. “We also are seeing a lot more young people with families and sadly more old people who are retired and need extra help right now. … We’re even noticing that we have a lot of grandparents raising grandchildren, and they can only stretch their limited resources so far before they end up coming to us.”
And while New Hope — which operates from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month — is budgeted through the church and has a partnership with Food Finders Inc. out of Lafayette, Michael said that there are still some items related to its food pantry that they need to physically go out and purchase themselves.
“We’re always out shopping [for the pantry] and looking for bargains,” Michael said, “because a lot of our clients might have food stamps, but personal care items aren’t covered on those. … So we’re constantly on the lookout, and then we purchase those items to have at our pantry.”
Michael believes New Hope has helped roughly 600 people in the months following the initial quarantine period in the spring and she said that that number is unfortunately likely to grow during this holiday season.
But there is a silver lining to all of this, she noted, an upside that she can hang her proverbial hat on.
“There has to be some good news that comes out of this,” Michael said, referring to COVID-19 and the issues that have come with it. “So I guess let’s get back to what’s really important and realize this is all going to be OK. We just have to take this thing one day at a time.”
Devin Galloway, lead pastor at New Life Church, agreed with Michael.
Over at New Life — whose food pantry is typically open the first Tuesday and Thursday of each month — there are quite an awful lot of new faces these days, Galloway noted.
“We’re definitely seeing an uptick in the number of people that are facing food insecurities and people that are coming to a food pantry for the first time,” he noted. “… We call them guests instead of clients, and we’ve been serving up to 40 guests and families each time we’re open.”
New Life’s food pantry is mostly self-funded, Galloway added, though they do occasionally partner with the national humanitarian organization Convoy of Hope.
And it’s those generous donations from selfless community members that make Galloway smile when he thinks about the church’s pantry and its overall mission.
Not just donations for New Life’s pantry, Galloway added, but for so many pantries that are stepping up all across the region to help those in need.
“There’s many places around town that are doing very similar ministries and helping to combat food insecurities, and they’re delivering more than food,” Galloway said. “They’re delivering hope and making sure these people know they’re not alone. It’s OK to reach out for help, especially because there are people out there that care enough to provide it.”
Because for Marcia Eckstein, president of St. Vincent de Paul’s food pantry and store on the city’s north side, these food pantries and the people they help on a daily basis is a part of a greater mission.
“We’ve never been able to not help someone because the Lord, he provides,” she noted. “The Lord always provides.”
And it’s not just Howard County that is seeing a higher demand in individuals at food pantries either.
Kayla Cook, manager of the food pantry at Emmaus Mission Center in Logansport, said she knows personally what it’s like to need some extra support to help feed a growing family.
And these days, with uncontrollable issues like a global pandemic affecting nearly every aspect of life, Cook said food pantries are perhaps needed now more than ever.
“We’ve definitely seen an increase in our numbers,” Cook said in a telephone interview earlier this week. “We were helping about on average 700 families a month, and now we’re up on average to about 950.”
Emmaus’ food pantry — opened every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and on Wednesday evenings from 4-6 p.m. — is serving a lot of first-time clients too, Cook added.
“We are seeing several people that are coming here because they’ve lost their job due to COVID that we’ve never seen before now,” she said. “A lot of people come here and feel ashamed that they have to come because it’s not their normal situation, but they’re perhaps down to one income in the home now where they were previously living off of two.
“We’re also unfortunately seeing a lot that say, ‘I have to make sure I have my medicine, so I had to come here,’ or, ‘I have to pay my electric bill this month, so I had to come here.’ And then we’re also helping a lot of families right now that because of the holidays are just trying to navigate around Christmas and are here because of that. … Definitely 2020 has been a year unlike any I’ve ever seen.”
With the help of Food Finders, community donations and local organizations like Tyson Fresh Meats, food pantries like Emmaus have been able to keep up with the greater demand, but Cook also pointed out that one of the biggest issues food pantries face doesn’t even come from the “inside.”
It’s getting people to erase the stereotypes and shed the stigma as it relates to those who just need that extra boost of help during the hard seasons of their lives.
“Most of the people that we serve have jobs,” Cook said. “But they just can’t make ends meet, whether it’s because their bills are too high or their medicine’s too costly or they have to pay their car insurance. … It could be something like they spent all their money on gas to get to and from a job every week, and there’s just so many life factors that come into play. It’s just their life circumstances.”
After all, Cook noted, food insecurity is not discriminatory.
“You will likely have, in every food pantry, people that will take advantage of the situation,” she said, “but that’s not the majority of the clients that we serve. There are those that will take advantage of it, but there are so many more that desperately need it. And we want to make sure we reach those people. All the rest, we leave in God’s hands.”
