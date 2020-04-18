The first ventilators made inside the Kokomo General Motors Components Holdings plant arrived at two Illinois hospitals on Friday to help frontline medical professionals treat patients seriously ill with COVID-19.
GM said the machines were delivered by UPS to Franciscan Health in Olympia Fields, Illinois, and Weiss Memorial Hospital in Chicago, at the direction of the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
A third shipment from the Kokomo plant will be delivered by UPS to FEMA at the Gary/Chicago International Airport today for distribution to other locations where the need is greatest.
Weiss Memorial Hospital CEO Mary Shehan said their facility was already struggling with budget issues prior to the virus outbreak, and the ventilators that arrived Friday from Kokomo were a much needed critical resource to treat patients, many of whom are elderly.
“We are extremely grateful for the support and to all those who are rallying to ensure that our frontline caregivers have the necessary supplies to care for our patients,” she said in a release. “We need all the help we can get now to rise to this unprecedented challenge.”
Allan Spooner, president and CEO of Franciscan Health Olympia Fields, said every ventilator that arrived at their facility Friday will make a real difference in the lives of coronavirus patients there, as well as other patients with acute respiratory illness.
“We have healthcare heroes who are on the front lines in this pandemic and we’re grateful to know there is support to attain more of the essential resources they need to care for the most critically ill patients,” he said in a release. “We are grateful and inspired by the ingenuity and dedication of everyone behind this truly lifesaving gift.”
The deliveries marked the culmination a lightning-fast push from GM to begin mass producing the machines inside the Kokomo facility.
In less than a month, the company has transformed the factory, shipped in all the parts required to make the ventilators and implemented extensive health and safety protocols in the workplace. GM also continues to hire from the community to create a workforce of more than 1,000 people.
Peter Navarro, White House assistant to the president, praised everyone involved in rapidly mobilizing the production of the machines, and said he gave a “patriotic White House salute to the full power of private enterprise joining hands with the full force of the federal government to fight the invisible enemy.”
Ventilators began rolling out of the Kokomo GM plant Tuesday. Local employees, including members of United Auto Workers Local 292, which represents the plant, are now mass producing Ventec Life Systems’ critical care ventilators and plan to ship out more than 600 of the machines this month.
The company is set to produce 30,000 ventilators from inside the Kokomo plant, after signing a $489.4 million contract with the Department of Health and Human Services.
Ventec Life Systems CEO Chris Kiple said the machines being made in Kokomo allow for precise airflow to protect patients’ lungs, and include accurate monitors to assess patient well-being. The machines also include advanced controls that help respiratory therapists and physicians wean patients off ventilators as fast as possible, he said.
“Patients deserve access to the best technology to keep them in the fight as their bodies combat the virus,” Kiple said in a release.
