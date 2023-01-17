Two people were arrested after local authorities spent several hours over the weekend investigating numerous suspected overdoses that left two people dead.
In all, about 11 overdoses were reported around Howard County in the span of a few hours, according to officials, though Kokomo Police Department Capt. Scott Purtee said not all of them appear to be connected to each other.
“I don’t think we can pin it all back to one scenario,” he said. “I look at, I’m guessing, five or six overdoses, out of the 10 or 11, that may be connected.”
And while most of those individuals were able to be revived, two were not.
Shortly after 7 p.m. Sunday, first responders were called to a residence in the 400 block of Goode Avenue, where they located Kokomo residents Melissa Moss, 27, and Zachary Dunlap, 26, according to initial scanner traffic.
Howard County Coroner Dr. Steve Seele confirmed to the Tribune that both Moss and Dunlap were pronounced dead at the scene.
Seele added accidental drug overdoses are suspected in their deaths, and autopsies were conducted Monday at the Howard County Coroner’s Office.
However, confirmation is still pending toxicology reports.
Investigation into the overdoses throughout the weekend led police Tuesday morning to search a residence in the 3800 block of Alameda Boulevard, Purtee said.
During that search, investigators located and seized 14.1 grams of methamphetamine, 49 grams of marijuana, 34 Gabapentin pills, 132 miscellaneous pills and over $300 in U.S. currency, per the release.
Two people — 38-year-old Dominique Williams and 38-year-old Christina Carls — were later taken into custody.
They are each facing charges of manufacturing/dealing methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony; possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony; possession of a legend drug, a Level 6 felony; maintaining a common nuisance with controlled substances, a Level 6 felony; and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor, according to arrest records.
Police did not indicate in the release how, if at all, their arrests connect to the accidental overdose deaths of Moss and Dunlap.
Purtee also said it wouldn’t be responsible at this time to state that a substance like the synthetic opioid fentanyl was behind the overdoses.
That will take more investigation and the final toxicology reports, he noted.
“At this point, we don’t know because I’ve heard people talking about fentanyl, but we haven’t actually said it’s fentanyl because people can take and overdose on straight meth,” he said. “Somewhere along the line over the weekend, it got put out that there was a bad batch of dope and all that, and so that’s what we’ve been fighting all weekend.”
But the incidents have done one thing, officials said.
They’ve once again sparked the conversation about the dangers of illicit drug use, particularly as it relates to fentanyl.
In 2022 alone, Seele said, there were 39 confirmed cases of accidental overdoses, with two suspected cases still pending toxicology.
Seele did not indicate how many of those accidental overdoses involved fentanyl, but he did state that the synthetic opioid is everywhere these days.
“It evolves,” he said, referring to the types of illicit drugs he’s seen involved in accidental overdoses. “But the two static components are fentanyl and methamphetamine. Those are the ones that have been unchanged. But what we are seeing now, I just had one with heroin show up. We haven’t seen that in a while. Cocaine is starting to show up mixed with all of this, too. Because a drug dealer doesn’t care. A drug dealer has no idea. Their thing is just money.
“Have you seen these vending machines where you throw the quarter in, and the bar keeps moving the quarters until 25 quarters fall over the edge, so you start it all over again?” Seele added. “Welcome to the world of overdose. That’s exactly the way it works. And there is no pharmaceutical control of these things that are being dumped in our area.”
But there are resources available that can help those battling substance abuse disorder, as well as their loved ones.
Matt Oliver is the chief executive officer of Turning Point System of Care, a wraparound support system for those struggling with substance abuse disorder.
“I think the weekend really underscores the absolute clear point that you don’t know what you’re getting when you use illicit drugs. Eighty percent of lethal or fatal overdoses are due to fentanyl. Every batch of fentanyl is a bad batch. The drug dealers and cartels are always looking to make it more potent so that they can make it more attractive to possible customers. It’s a business to them.”
Over the course of the past few months, local organizations like Turning Point SOC have continued stepping up their efforts to help those individuals struggling with addiction, from forming a detox center to partnering up with the state of Indiana to bring a naloxone (Narcan) vending machine to the downtown branch of the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library.
Along with Turning Point SOC, Kokomo is also home to First City Recovery Center, an addiction treatment center located on West Jefferson Street.
“Something like this (the recent rash of overdoses) just makes it all the more important to get this information out there,” Oliver noted. “... People are experimenting, and fentanyl doesn’t care if you’re a youth or an adult. ... So if you have a friend or a loved one that may be using, that Narcan kit can save a life.”
And in the end, all those who were interviewed noted it also comes down to the old adage: if you see something, say something.
“People need to educate themselves,” Seele said. “There isn’t a family that’s not touched by this. … It affects all walks of life. It doesn’t matter who you are. But the other part is this: if you see something illicit going on, report it. We’ve got anonymous lines (to reach authorities). Use them. That’s what they’re there for, and we advertise them constantly.”
If you have any additional information concerning these recent overdose investigations or general illicit drug activity, you can report tips anonymously by downloading the “Kokomo PD” mobile app. You can also text a tip to KPD by texting TIPKPD, then a space, and then your tip, and send it to 847411.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.