Two Kokomo men were arrested last week after police conducted a drug investigation at a residence on the city's north side.
According to an Indiana State Police media release, Kailum Davis, 25, is now facing preliminary charges of dealing a scheduled substance, a Level 3 felony; possession of a controlled substance, a Level 6 felony; dealing marijuana, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, a Level 6 felony; maintaining a common nuisance, a Level 6 felony; and a misdemeanor charge of possession of paraphernalia for his role in the incident.
Another man, Brandon Smith, 27, is facing a misdemeanor charge of visiting a common nuisance, the release noted.
Their charges stem from an executed search warrant of a residence in the 2100 block of North Washington Street last Thursday afternoon.
During the search, the release indicated that police located two handguns, numerous rounds of ammunition, over 500 Alprazolam pills, marijuana, 66 THC cartridges, numerous digital scales, packaging material, drug paraphernalia and over $10,000 in United States currency.
Davis and Smith were taken without incident to the Howard County Jail, where Smith has since bonded out.
Davis is currently being held on $25,000 cash bond with no 10% and no surety, and their initial hearings in Howard County Superior 4 are still pending.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.