A Howard County Highway Department employee and a 20-year-old Russiaville man were both killed Tuesday during a multi-vehicle crash on the county’s west side.
First responders were called to the area of Indiana 22 and 750 West around 6:45 a.m. Tuesday in reference to the incident, according to a Howard County Sheriff’s Office media release.
Preliminary investigation into the crash reportedly revealed that a gray 2004 Pontiac Montana, driven by 20-year-old Vincent A. Horn of Russiaville, was traveling north on 750 West and approaching Indiana 22, police noted in the release.
Once at the intersection, Horn’s vehicle reportedly failed to stop at the posted sign before entering on to the state highway, per the release.
Police say Horn’s vehicle collided with a red 2023 Dodge Ram 2500, which was traveling eastbound on Indiana 22 and was being driven by Steven R. Seward, 32, of Logansport.
After the collision, investigators say both vehicles came to a final rest in a cornfield on the northeast side of the intersection, with Seward’s vehicle inverted.
Horn and a passenger in Seward’s vehicle, 51-year-old Russiaville resident Danny E. Bowman, were both pronounced dead at the scene, per the release.
Seward had to be physically extracted from his vehicle, and police say he was flown to an area hospital in critical but stable condition.
Seward and Bowman are both employees of the Howard County Highway Department, and police say they were returning from clearing debris from the roadway when the crash occurred.
“The loss of an employee is devastating,” Howard County Commissioner Jack Dodd told the Tribune on Tuesday afternoon, referring to Bowman’s time with the highway department. “It’s devastating to all the employees of Howard County and especially those in the highway department, his co-workers. It’s devastating. And everybody is still dealing with it. It’s still really fresh.”
Dodd also took a few moments to express condolences to Horn’s family and loved ones, and he noted that county officials will walk through this tragedy as a family.
“This morning, I went out to the highway department and sat with all the employees as we were awaiting news of everything,” he said. “That’s one of the things we talked about is they’re all a family, and they were all sent home after we sat around and talked. They left with instructions of, ‘Go home and hug your families today, and take care of each other as well.’”
Autopsies for both Horn and Bowman are scheduled for Wednesday under the direction of the Howard County Coroner’s Office, and the crash remains under investigation at this time.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Cpl. Myers at 765-614-3482, or you can also submit a tip on the HCSO’s mobile app. You can also visit www.sheriff.howardcountyin.gov.
