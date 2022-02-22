Two local lawyers will compete for the Republican nomination for judgeship of Howard Superior Court I.
Matt Elkin and Blake Dahl have both filed to run in the GOP primary for the court, according to the Howard County Clerk’s Office. Longtime incumbent and Superior Court I Judge William Menges is not running for reelection. No Democrat has filed for the upcoming primary race, though the party has until July 5 to select a candidate to fill the vacancy for the November election.
In addition to handling criminal and civil cases, Superior Court I also operates the county’s drug and re-entry courts — programs that, in the midst of an opioid epidemic, have made the court one of the busiest in the county in recent years.
Elkin worked for a decade in the county’s drug court as a public defender, stopping in 2016. It’s that experience with the court that Elkin says is one of the main reasons why he believes he would be a good choice for judge of Superior Court I.
“I want to go back, and I want to expand and work on and work with and do that court,” Elkin said. “You have to keep an eye towards recordkeeping and all those things to make sure that that court maintains its certification (to operate the drug and re-entry courts) ... Then you can look at how drug court and even re-entry court is operating to see if you can make any improvements, but you want to make improvements based on best science practices.”
Elkin grew up in Lafayette but moved to Kokomo at the age of 10, graduating from Kokomo High School in 1985. After graduating from law school he began his career in Kokomo before serving as a public defender in Hamilton County.
Elkin returned to Howard County as a public defender in 1995 and has been doing that ever since. He also runs a private office as a general practitioner, taking on divorce, custody, personal injury cases and more.
Practicing law for more than 25 years and handling hundreds of trials, Elkin says he’s qualified to take over Superior Court I.
“I know I can run that court, and I know I can administer it and I know I can do it well,” he said.
His opponent, Dahl, also operates his own law office in Kokomo, working on private cases and in the county Public Defender’s Office.
A Kokomo native, Dahl joined the Marine Corps Reserve after graduating from Kokomo High School. Upon returning from Marine Corps training, Dahl enrolled in the Valparaiso University School of Law in 2008, and after that has worked extensively in the areas of veterans law, bankruptcy, corporate/business, contracts, real estate, consumer protection and expungements.
In spring of 2020, Dahl returned home after a one-year deployment in Kuwait with the Army National Guard. He sees his service as a judge as a continuation of his service to his country and community.
“My whole goal in wanting to become a judge is so I can serve my local community now,” Dahl said. “I’ve done it for my country and my state, and now I want to use my experience in education of law to serve my local community and give it fair and equal justice. I’ve filed so many civil rights cases over my years ... The Constitution means a lot to me ... I want people to know that when they come to Superior Court I, they’re going to get fair, equal and swift justice.”
Dahl helped form Porter County’s veterans court and served as a mentor to the some of the court’s enrollees until he left Valparaiso.
While Superior Court I handles drug and re-entry court and not the county’s veterans court, Dahl believes his time serving on Porter County’s veterans court gave him valuable insight in both how specialty courts work inside and out, and the positive effects a diversion program can have on someone’s life.
“I’ve spent most of my career representing people who are either underprivileged or were taken advantage of,” Dahl said. “It’s hard a lot of times to deal with specialty courts because you have people who have a legitimate problem, so you have to remember you have to be patient and you have to try to provide them with every opportunity you can to turn their lives around.”
Indiana’s primary election is May 3.
