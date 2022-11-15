Someone possibly in or around Howard County is $200,000 richer now after purchasing a winning ticket over the weekend at a local convenience store.
According to the Hoosier Lottery Powerball website, the ticket — which matched four of the five chosen numbers — was purchased at One Stop Express #1, located at 1212 E. Markland Ave., and the winner has not publicly been identified.
The winning Powerball numbers for the drawing, held Saturday were 16-20-44-57-58, with a Powerball of 6, per the website.
Lottery officials note that ticket holders should always ensure their ticket is in a secure place, consider meeting with a financial advisor and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions.
Per the Hoosier Lottery website, Indiana leads the nation with 39 Powerball jackpot wins, with the first win taking place in 1992.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.