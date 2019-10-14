2019 Kokomo General Election Guide

Each election the Tribune provides voters with a guide detailing the candidates who will appear on local ballots, along with their answers to the election cycle's most pressing questions.
This fall is no different.
The 2019 general election, during which Kokomo voters will choose their first new mayor in over a decade, has been rife with contentious topics, ranging from public safety and police staffing to how best to approach the city’s economic future.
Also on the ballot will be a full slate of Kokomo Common Council races – seven of the nine seats are contested – and the race for city clerk between incumbent Democrat Brenda Brunnemer-Ott and Republican challenger Diane Howard.
The Tribune, however, has chosen to feature here only the council races – consisting of candidates hoping to join a body that passes the annual budget and votes on resolutions and ordinances at bi-weekly meetings – and the mayoral contest.
Whoever wins that high-profile race, between Democrat Abbie Smith and Republican Tyler Moore, will in 2020 take over a third-floor City Hall office that has been occupied by Mayor Greg Goodnight for nearly 12 years.
The winner will be tasked with the choice of continuing or altering numerous Goodnight administration philosophies, including his approach to city roads, public safety staffing, attracting housing developers, economic development and more.
For their work, the three groups will be paid the following salaries in 2020: $85,466 for the mayor, $41,337 for the city clerk and $11,268 for the nine Common Council members.
To see who specifically is on your ballot, visit: www.indianavoters.in.gov.
With that said, here is our 2019 General Election Guide:
Mayor
The following questions were sent to both Smith and Moore.
1. There has been disagreement between the candidates on whether the city should focus potential development along the U.S. 31 bypass or the southern corridor of Indiana 931. What is your position? And why?
2. Public safety has been one of the year’s hottest and most contentious topics, although available city data shows that violent crime has decreased in Kokomo in recent years. Still, both candidates have called for increased police staffing. Why do you believe Kokomo needs more officers? And how many does it need?
3. The drug and overdose crisis may be a national problem, but it has ravaged Kokomo, claiming dozens of lives in recent years. What plans do you have to help counter this still dire problem?
4. How would you like to see money spent on Kokomo’s roads? Should the city continue to expand its road-diet philosophy in 2020; reverse course and tear up existing infrastructure; or leave things as they are but move in a different direction?
5. The health of Howard County’s residents is a major concern for local leaders and policy-makers. What will you do to help create a more healthy populace inside Kokomo?
6. Kokomo’s economy is facing a number of threats: automation, a retiring workforce and aging population, a need for diversification and more. What do you believe is the greatest threat? And how will you address it?
Democrat Abbie Smith
Work/elected experience: CEO - United Way of Howard County, Indiana Work Based Learning Academy, North Central Indiana Regional Planning Council Board, Vice President - Tipton County Foundation
Age:38
Family: Husband, Nate, and two children, 12 and 9
1. By concentrating on creative and appealing development of our southern 931 corridor, we can naturally draw businesses up to Kokomo and capitalize on rapid growth of the north side of Indianapolis, creating new job opportunities locally. As your mayor, I will focus on smart growth by thoughtfully investing taxpayer money to repurpose an existing area and leverage valuable infrastructure already in place without closing the door on all potential opportunities regardless of their location.
Kokomo has demonstrated time and again that we are able to reimagine and revitalize. A collaborative strategy will allow us to repurpose a long-held asset of our community for a mixed-use business park. This will, in turn, attract the types of jobs projected to grow in the next ten years by the Indiana Department of Workforce Development as we look to diversify our job base and make us less dependent on manufacturing.
2. Public Safety careers have changed drastically in the last few decades and our officers have done their best to adjust to those changes. Our reality is that we need to bolster the current numbers of police officers in Kokomo to prepare for the future. With more retiring in the next few years, we will be severely understaffed and vulnerable if we don't aggressively recruit talented people to the field and to Kokomo.
Staffing for public safety is more complicated than a simple number. When officers spend 60+% of their time responding to calls, the rest of their time is spent in a mindset of response.This is not a criticism of the officers, rather an explanation of the burnout officers currently experience. Increasing patrol levels and ratios benefits taxpayers with more proactive community policing which, with other interventions, reduces crime.
I will immediately develop a competitive talent attraction package for new and transfer police officers and firefighters to increase our police officers to 100-102 patrol officers.
3. If we're serious about fighting back against drug use and substance use disorder in our community where 113 opioid prescriptions are written for every 100 residents and where we’ve had 442 nonfatal drug related emergency room visits, we must invest in prevention and early intervention programming led by a partnership between officers, public health officials, and other community partners. Our officers are knowledgeable and committed to addressing our drug issue; we need to empower them to find solutions that work for the families they interact with on a daily basis.
We already have a strong network of community partners to connect with and leverage resources; the next step is to link these community partners with more intention to officers and other first responders so they are better equipped to fight drug use with additional tools. Our first responders MUST be empowered to innovate and lead the fight against the havoc drugs have wreaked on families in our community. We’re better off working together as a community to address big issues such as drug use.
4. The citizens of Kokomo need the roads we drive every day to work for us. Following multiple years of major redesigns, I will take a focused approach on maintenance, rebuilding and planning ahead to avoid potholes.
We need to use a straightforward pavement management system to ensure that our roads and streets are repaired before they deteriorate. We can do this by increasing the mileage of roads resurfaced to over 13 miles per year, while coordinating street projects around other construction projects and with private utility companies.
We also need to purchase the right equipment to avoid seasonal destruction. Purchasing a hot asphalt machine to patch and repair during winter months will allow us to move forward with repairs before the asphalt suppliers open their plant each spring.
5. Access to education, from early childhood to beyond high school, leads to good jobs, retirement savings, healthy choices, and longer life expectancy.
By focusing on childhood poverty, the mayor’s office can move the needle toward a healthier community. In the past, we’ve approached the issue of childhood poverty through individual programs and as if everyone’s needs are the same; they are not. Every family has a different set of barriers. We must use multifaceted approaches to address childhood poverty that are nimble enough to meet each family’s needs and utilize human services networks in an effective way.
Extending connectivity of parks, trails and neighborhoods can also help fight for better health outcomes as we currently rank in the bottom 20 of 92 counties. I will focus on places where people naturally gather, increasing access to parks and green space as a means to decrease risk of cardiovascular disease and symptoms of type 2 diabetes. I will assess usage of parks to determine where investments should be made to leverage their ability to improve mental and physical health.
6. The two greatest threats facing Kokomo’s economy and workforce go hand-in-hand: our retiring workforce and our need for job diversification.
In the next 2-3 years, half of our workforce will be eligible to retire. If we aren’t strategic and aggressive in our efforts to connect people with job training to get the skills necessary to work the jobs available today, we will have a much steeper hill to climb when we have to pivot to filling the jobs of tomorrow.
We cannot effectively talk about job training, if we don’t talk about access to affordable childcare. It is crucial that as a community we solve our childcare needs. Affordable childcare allows parents to get back into the workforce.
Additionally, as we look to attract industries to our community, we need to look toward those projected to grow over the next ten years and beyond like healthcare. Attracting jobs to Kokomo is only possible if our workforce has the skills these growing industries need. We must develop partnerships with existing organizations to support, train, and place people in the jobs available today in addition to training for adaptability as industries change and grow.
Republican Tyler Moore
Work/elected experience: Moore Title & Escrow, Inc., Howard County commissioner
Age: 49
Family: Wife, Ann, and five children
1. Kokomo needs to be prepared to invest in getting the necessary infrastructure to areas along the US 31 bypass to encourage the proper investment along there. With the recent announcement of the Championship Park development, the city needs to be strategic in our plans for that project and be certain that this area be the only location of hotels, restaurants and retail along the bypass.
We must further do all we can to protect and support the commerce along the 931 corridor as we look to development along the US 31 bypass—which would obviously include those businesses and potential development along the southern corridor of 931—by increasing our commitment to the Greater Kokomo Economic Development Alliance. This organization and its umbrella councils are vital to the continued success of our local economy. Besides with Ivy Tech’s investment in their Kokomo campus and to potential in our available workforce, the possibility of turning the US31 bypass into an industrial hub must be considered.
2. I do not believe the Kokomo Police Department has been properly staffed for years now. The lack of proper backup, the amount of overtime expected and the lack of additional training available has put our community and our officers in an unfortunate and dangerous situation.
Many citizens have expressed their concerns with the level (or lack thereof) of protection being provided. This in no way reflects the job the officers of KPD are doing with the resources they have been given. The community appreciates all the work these fine individuals are doing —people just realize they are understaffed and overworked. The City Council approved the 2019 budget to staff the KPD at approximately 91 officers. This would be a good starting point; however, I plan on sitting down with the new leadership of the department to determine and assure the most appropriate staffing levels for our community.
3. Increasing the staffing levels of the police department will not prevent a lot of what is plaguing our community, but it will help deter its influx. The community must find ways to assist the KPD to help police troubled areas throughout the city, and I’m excited for the recent dialog that was shared by concerned citizens on ways this can be achieved with a [TenPoint Coalition] model.
Also, we have been blessed with a number of agencies and institutions that provide services to those who have fallen victim to the drug crisis. The City has been a partner or player in a number of these initiatives, so my plan is to continue to support these agencies and individuals—such as Turning Point, Kokomo Rescue Mission, Gilead House, CAM and others—by leveraging the resources city government can provide within its limits. Public/Private partnerships have proven successful time and again in Kokomo, so it is my belief that the same will continue with city government as one of those partners.
4. The City of Kokomo needs to shift its focus back to an aggressive rotation of resurfacing our streets and alleys. This plan will not involve tearing up much of the reduction work and bump-out installation that has been done, but an assessment needs to be taken to address specific areas that may be causing the most trouble. Bringing the major affected parties to the table —KPD, KFD, hospitals, trucking companies, etc. —to identify and discuss those areas that need attention would be my desired plan.
Also while addressing the resurfacing needs of the community, city government needs to find alternative options to help address sidewalks in our neighborhoods. Because of the constant foot traffic around our schools and the increased desire to get to our trail system, Kokomo needs to investigate better and more affordable ways to assist in their repair and installation.
5. City government needs to first lead by example. I plan to promote a tiered system to health insurance premiums to the city workers based on certain health metrics — not simply where they may reside, as is currently done. This incentive has worked well for county government and has helped promote a greater level of health within many of our employees. I also plan to continue the investment in our trail system. The traffic on our trails has increased over the years as folks have gotten more familiar with the system and have felt safer on them. I believe we continue to partner with our hospitals, clinics and schools to identify the needs they face and help them provide greater opportunities to assist those in the community. We should also consider creating more city-sponsored events centered around healthy living and activities to help compliment these institutions’ initiatives.
6. The answer is in the question: the increase in automation and an aging workforce and population pose our biggest threats. Our reliance on the auto industry has been a topic of concern for years and has been a hard one to address and/or overcome. We must now be diligent on diversifying our economy.
I believe one initial way is to make the shift from relying on heavy industry and manufacturing to exploring non-durable goods. Even during recessions, those types of industries have shown to be resilient and retain more jobs than factories often do. These industries also pay good wages and create sizable tax bases for their facilities. Also, partnering with the local workforce agencies and higher education institutions in our area to promote development and training will be crucial. It is not the job of local government to directly provide these services, so we must again continue to find ways to support and assist those providers of these resources and opportunities.
Kokomo Common Council
The following questions were sent to each council candidate:
1. What is the biggest challenge facing your district (or the city for at-large candidates)? How would you address the issue?
2. Research has found that Kokomo is one of the most susceptible cities in the nation to potential automation. Public officials, meanwhile, agree that without serious economic diversification Kokomo could put its local economy at risk.
What can the council do to help move Kokomo’s economy into the future and protect local workers from existing threats?
3. How would you like to see money spent on Kokomo’s roads? Should the city continue to expand its road-diet philosophy in 2020; reverse course and tear up existing infrastructure; or leave things as they are but move in a different direction?
First District
Incumbent Democrat Mike Wyant
Work/elected experience: OwnedMike’s Sewer Service for over 55 years, worked at Continental Steel for 22 years and has been in the First District seat for 17 years
Age: 74
Family: Wife, Nancy; two children; three granddaughters
1. I want to see more improvements in the alleys. That’s my big pet peeve. I get called about problems with our alleys all the time. People don’t keep their part of the alleys clean. They don’t keep their backyards clean. I think if we re-pave and improve our alleys, that will encourage people to clean their yards. Maybe it will inspire people to get out and work on their properties some.
2. Every mayor and councilman candidate gets asked this question every election. Here’s the truth. We’re not going to go out there and find jobs to bring to Kokomo. It doesn’t work that way. We have to get those jobs to come to us.
The city council can offer tax breaks and abatements. So can every other council in the state. We can offer land ready for development. Most communities have that, too. So, we have to make Kokomo a place people want to live and work in. That means paving streets and keeping crime down and beautifying the community. Those are things government can do.
But it also means the citizens have to do their part. We have to support our schools and our families. We need to maintain our properties. We have to do a better job of lifting up those who need help. We need to represent our community as a place worth investing in. If we’re doing all these things, we have a shot at bringing in jobs.
3. I think some of the road diets improved the city, but should we continue it? I don’t think I would narrow roads quite so much. And I’m not about to tear out what has already been put in place. Let’s do road projects all over the city. If the next administration has infrastructure plans they want funded, they can bring them to us.
But the council doesn’t make the decision on how the streets are maintained. A lot of people think that it is up to the council. It isn’t. We approve the budget, but we can’t tell the mayor how to fix the streets or which streets to fix. I would like to see more streets paved and improved, so I will work with the next mayor to make sure that happens.
Republican challenger Jason Acord
Work/elected experience: Transportation industry, employed by NuCO2, a division of Praxair
Age: 46
Family: Wife, Jenifer, son and grandson
1. Just one of the biggest issues is the depleted storm sewer drains. There needs to be a comprehensive long term plan that we actually use to start upgrading storm and sewer drainage. The cost of these projects are why we in such need it's been let go for years.
2. We can help by making property available for shovel ready sites. Giving tax relief to new and existing business for hiring new employees. Look into industries that are not heavily automated for potential growth and workforce.
3. We cannot start tearing out the road projects that have been recently done. We can however fix problem areas of concern starting with serious safety issues. I'm for a common sense approach to road projects. I believe we can obtain a beautiful look at the same time keep the roads in a normal state.
Second District
Incumbent Democrat Bob Cameron
Work/elected experience: Has been the District Two councilman for 12 years; retired after 46 years at Delco/Delphi Electronics in 2008
Age: 75
Family: Wife, Joanie, one daughter, two granddaughters and one step-granddaughter
1. The biggest challenge facing my district is violence. Adding more officers to the department will help and we will add them, but in order to eliminate the violence we must get the community involved. Enacting the [TenPoint Coalition] is a great start to eliminating the violence in my district and in our city. The community will help us get these drug users, gang members, etc. off the streets. We will get past gang members, drug users and sellers who have turned their lives around directly involved. It is already happening. The police need all our help. They can’t do it alone and we can’t do it without them.
2. Kokomo’s economic future remains bright. The council can help protect the current local workers from job loss by supporting retraining skill sets and preparing them for the next skill set. The way the city, state, country and world does business is every changing. The need for more automation and diversified employees will grow. We, as a council, must help our current local employees by preparing them for those potential changes by constant training and retraining.
3. Kokomo’s current road diet must improve. The constant bumpouts and road narrowing must cease. We do not need to destroy the new infrastructure; however, we must require our new mayor to be transparent in his or her desired methods of road improvement. I am all for making the roads safer and friendlier for bicyclists and pedestrians, while trying to reduce speeding however, we must provide a safe means for fire trucks, ambulances and other first responders to gain access on our roads, as well as all vehicles.
Republican challenger Lynn Rudolph
Work/elected experience: Thirty-three years of law enforcement experience and two terms as police chief; six years as campaign director for United Way; 15 years as a construction foreman for the Public Maintenance Department
Age: 79
Family: Vivian (wife), one son, one daughter and four grandchildren
1. In my interaction with voters, overwhelmingly a consensus emerges surrounding concerns for public safety/violence and dissatisfaction with street construction, maintenance, and infrastructure concerns. People voice being underrepresented, if not unrepresented, in government decision-making that resulted in round-abouts, bump-outs, streets-narrowing and traffic control reconfigurations.
Obvious concerns are expressed over robberies, stabbings, shootings, and murders. Expressed concerns are voiced about dramatic reductions in police staffing and fire department capabilities. I feel particularly poised to support the Mayor in addressing the crime and police related issues, as a former thirty-plus year law enforcement officer and two-term police chief. I would work to influence and support work to attain: coordination of criminal justice prioritization of violent crime; networking with community partners; staffing and training of personnel to restore standards of excellence and pride in service. I would also fulfill a pledge of transparency in decision-making and communicating with our citizens about strategic goals for our district and the city at large.
2. Rapidly changing economies and technological advances occurring virtually at the speed of light require a resilient workforce, one well-trained and educated, and city government should no doubt be partnered with our K-12 and higher educational institutions to affirm the availability of a capable, up-to-date, so-to-speak, workforce. This challenge exists everywhere. Much work will, and must, be done by private entrepreneurs and corporate powers.
But local government must work in partnership with these entities to support and encourage their interest and success in our community. In reality, the best local government can do is to do well the primary role of government services, to provide for public safety and maintenance of roads and infrastructure needed to accommodate entrepreneurial and corporate needs. Tax abatements are appropriate to consider, to be certain, and striving for a “walkable city” as an attraction to catch a prospective employer’s eye makes for a favorable first impression, but to suggest that Kokomo is a “walkable city” is a shame if it’s not safe to walk – employers, both small and large, desire their employees and themselves and their families be safe, that school system(s) be exceptional, and that fundamental public services to be as certain as clock-work. This is the proper work of the legislative and executive branches of city government. I would do it properly, with candor, transparency, fairmindedness, and dedication.
3. Responsibly! Our council should govern cooperatively with the Mayor, while maintaining our mandate to represent capably our constituency within our respective districts. Within District 2, citizens are not happy with the roads – the condition they are in or how they got to be in the condition they are in.
In short, constituents I have spoken with have voiced feeling being betrayed by round-a-bouts, bump-outs, road-narrowing and traffic control reconfiguring without representing their feelings. In future projects, I expect our council and the Mayor to conduct our government with transparency and fulfill our pledge to represent the will of our constituents. It seems unlikely it would be fiscally prudent to immediately set about undoing the configuration of Kokomo roads of the past twelve years, but it seems certainly realistic to acknowledge that twelve years is enough. Roads should be maintained to be passable, safe, and unencumbered by hazards that exact hidden taxes on citizens by way of flat tires, vehicle damage, personal injuries, and some have suggested related flooding problems. If existing configurations are identified that pose threats and risks to damage or personal harm, then yes added expenditures should be undertaken to rectify the problems created of recent social engineering. Again, such modifications should be transparent and discussed with affected share-holders.
Third District
Democrat Cathy Cox-Stover
Work/elected experience: Has volunteered in the city of Kokomo, Howard County and the state for over 32 years with both youth and adults. Worked with elected officials doing district upgrades on lighting, sidewalks, blighted properties and drainage. Served on several city and state boards.
Age: Did not answer
Family: Two children, eight grandchildren and has been a foster parent
1. Infrastructure, streets, alleys, sidewalks, absentee landlords, blight properties and lighting. As a elected city councilperson I have met with the people in the district 3 area listening to their concerns and addressing each one as I have heard them since February bringing several of the above issues to the forefront of officials and administration, finding solutions by having a plan and working on that plan to get it accomplished.
2. We need to bring in companies for automation, robotics, batteries, and driver-less cars, and retrain our current workforce. If a supplier wants to supply to a large company in town they must be here, several car companies have in their contract that if you want to be a supplier for them you and your company must be located in the same town they are for convenience and shipping cost, no one has ever said no. Also with that it will Increase our number of jobs in the local area while adding a new skill set as needed.
The city council must continue to work with the administration to assist citizen concerns and not impose additional burdens or cost, help improve education share public spaces, encourage metropolitan art to help move the city into the future. Work with the administration on infrastructure to find and bring new innovative jobs to the area, while retraining our current workforce for future jobs.
3. We should keep what we have, make a few minor adjustments on trimming back a few inches on a couple of bump-outs. We should focus on infrastructure such as alleys needing repaired, repaving, and trimming brush away so that alleys are functional to residences, trash trucks and police patrolling. Repave existing streets, add sidewalks, lighting and extra lighting where needed to be more proactive. Re-evaluate areas that are having drainage problems due to resurfacing and fix them.
Republican Ray Collins
Work/elected experience: Kinsey Youth Center, Healthcare Security
Age: 51
Family: Wife: Stephanie, and four children
1. I believe that there are several challenges in District 3, but one of the most talked about is the need for increased public safety. As a member of the Kokomo Common Council, I would be sure that the funds were appropriated to public safety and then be sure to ask questions if the money appropriated was not spent for public safety.
2. I believe there are four attributes a city must have to attract new businesses and citizens; quality of place, strong education systems, access to quality healthcare and strong public safety. Quality of place has already been established. We have strong education systems in our K-12 schools and our colleges and universities. We have great access to quality healthcare. We have public safety now, however, we need to ensure that our departments are strengthened and police and fire personnel are increased. We have a great potential for growth in District 3. I believe that we should diversify our workforce and the types of businesses we rely on in Kokomo.
3. I believe that the Kokomo Common Council and the Mayor should work together to make an assessment of the current state of our roads. After this assessment, an informed decision can be made about the appropriate course of action.
Fourth District
Incumbent Democrat Donnie Haworth
Work/elected experience: Fourth District councilman for the last nine years. Served on the Center Township board for four years. Works at the family business, Dan’s Variety Bakery.
Age: 59
Family: Single
1. The three things I would like to see improved in the 4th district are blighted properties, street lights and alleys. To address the blighted properties I will continue to support strict code enforcement. I plan on meeting with the incoming city administration to talk about ways we can improve alleys and lighting throughout the district.
2. The council’s role is to make sure the departments and groups responsible for economic development and diversification have the necessary resources to protect our local jobs and businesses. I will continue to support them as a council member.
3. It is unrealistic to think anyone will tear up existing infrastructure but I do think it is time to concentrate on bringing existing streets up to our standards.
Republican challenger Greg Jones
Work/elected experience: Career, Air Force; six years in law enforcement; and three years in senior health. Three years as a PTA vice president.
Age: 41
Family: Wife, Connie, and four children
1. The biggest challenge facing my district is the same as it is across all of Kokomo, the rise in crime and drugs. The best way to address an issue such as this is the tried and true method of presence. It is proven that the presence of officers reduce crime. This means we need to support Mr. Moore's initiative to grow the KPD to an acceptable level.
2. Automation has been a concern of the working man for decades. As a community we need to continually seek ways to grow our city by diversifying our businesses, which leads to more stability from an unforeseen economic downturn. This will require us to have industrial ready areas and a workforce that is trained for the coming future. The City can help the workers by working with Local businesses and the State to help train our citizens for the jobs of the future. There will always be a need for people who can repair the machines and understand their function.
3. Infrastructure has been a problem in Kokomo for a long time and the roads need repaired. The theory of road-diets is that the narrower roads slow traffic down and make us all safer. However, the smaller roads also restrict the movement, to include jumping curbs, of larger vehicles such as fire, ambulances and buses as disclosed to me by members of our community involved in public safety. What we should do is review the current plans with involvement from our first responders, local delivery drivers and the community to see if the changes are beneficial. Those roads that are already complete will require a review to see if they need removed, modified or left alone.
Libertarian challenger Daniel Purvis III
Work/elected experience: Did not answer
Age: 21
Family: Did not answer
1. Roads. I would continue the maintenance. However I would stop adding medians. I do see the purpose of the bump-outs. The bump-outs make it easier for pedestrians, and specifically the elderly, to cross the road in a safe, timely manner.
2. Leverage taxes to incentivize small-to-medium-size business creation. Small/medium sizes businesses can’t usually afford automation, so incentivize the start-up and help those businesses to provide jobs for the community, as well as leverage taxes against big corporation automation. We should also work to diversify our jobs market, with more small and medium size businesses to help protect the city if another large recession were to happen.
At-large (voters choose three candidates)
Incumbent Democrat Bob Hayes
Work/elected experience: City council for 19 years, currently president; retired from Delphi Technology
Age: 68
Family: Married: Reba Hayes; six children, 14 grandchildren and one great-grandchild
1. Being complacent with the status quo is a major threat. For Kokomo to survive we must not rest on the progress we have made with our infrastructure, walkability, downtown transformation and housing. I would work through my position on the council to provide the legislation to continue progress. I see we must have a partnership between the City Council and the administration.
Crime has been an issue that some one-dimensional candidates in this election have used as a political dog whistle. Crime has been an issue when I first started on the council and it continues today. One would be foolish to think we can stop all crime. But with a joint effort of city government, police and most important the citizens of Kokomo we can put a dent in crime and see a major decrease in crime rates.
2. The council can continue its support legislatively and budgetarily of seeking out diverse business, not heavy-load in the automotive arena. The council has representatives that are on the economic commissions and alliances. These council members are there where the rubber meets the road regarding economic development. The council can also support and work with our educational institutions to assist them in providing current, accurate and relative education emphasizing economic development. A skilled, flexible and educated workforce is the key to attracting diverse business. Focusing on the growth areas in jobs allows us to efficient in targeting.
3. First it would be economically foolish to tear up what we have now. I think one should never abandon progressive roadscape concepts but to continue to be open to innovative traffic management. We should look to increase our repaving projects and look for opportunities to replace worn out curbing and guttering along with the repaving.
Incumbent Democrat Mike Kennedy
Work/elected experience: Retired from Delphi Automotive Systems; four-term councilman
Age: 69
Family: Married for 31 years to Susan; two children, five grandchildren
1. While there will be many challenges ahead for the next administration and council, one of the most important may be the ability to ensure the safety of all who live in, work in and visit our community. Individuals should feel safe in their homes, workplaces and public spaces.
Policies should be adopted to analyze the public safety workforce. These policies may include the recruitment, training and hiring of first responders. These policies should also include plans for the improvements of our streets and roads. The new administration will need to adopt plans for improvements in all areas that will guarantee the welfare of those who are in our city.
I would support additional money allocated in the budget for activities that will enhance the city. The new administration will need to develop plans to address the needs it believes are essential to achieving those goals. I will insist that policies encourage improvement plans and procedures that attempt to achieve these goals.
2. It is a fact that automation will affect the current and future workforce. However, new automation may in fact create new jobs. This can be a difficult task for future administrations. Policies and plans will need to be developed to assist current and future industries and businesses to assist in the re-training of the workforce. These plans should include aiding and assisting current employers. Close relationships should be established with our educational institutions with the goals of growing the workforce of the future. The administration should understand needs and impacts of the current and future workforce. Technology will not replace all of our job functions, but may change the way we compete in the marketplace. Our workforce should be ready for any changes that lie ahead.
The city administration should be ready to assist the business and educational community to help in the transitions of our economy, as it changes. It should also continue to pursue economy diversity by offering a welcoming and supportive environment to present and future business opportunities.
3. Road diets are a concept to improve the flow and speed of traffic in certain areas of our city. While it appears that many people have a dislike for these road diets, it has been effective in decreasing speed in areas of our city. These road diets have eliminated many traffic signal and, in fact, improved the flow of traffic throughout our community.
The new administration may move in a different direction, but I feel that with a few minor changes, the road diets should be kept as they are. As noted, future enhancements should be studies and carefully considered before further changes and improvements are made. I will be willing to listen to future ideas and policies regarding road diets. I will not support the complete removal, as it will be an additional and unnecessary burden on the taxpayers.
Democrat Matthew Sedam
Work/elected experience: Job coach
Age: 37
Family: Wife and two sons
1. The biggest challenge in Kokomo the past decade and into the foreseeable future is having enough quality jobs that pay a living wage to support a family. Job losses in manufacturing, engineering and other technical occupations are being replaced by lower paying service and retail jobs.
Members of our community are having to work multiple jobs just to keep food on the table and the lights on. The loss of higher paying jobs has correlated with an increase of the number of children and adults living in poverty; currently one out of every five residents. An individual growing up or living in poverty is more likely to fall behind in school, commit crime or become susceptible to drug abuse. The problems we face in Kokomo can be directly tied back to a lack of opportunity economically for so many in our community. Bringing in quality jobs is not something that is going to happen overnight but is a long-term challenge that needs solved.
2. The big question is, when does automation begin to have a visible impact on our local economy? We know it has begun and will continue to happen so we need to get started now on job training programs to prepare our workforce for the changes. I would like to see the council and next administration work with our K-12 and higher education facilities to strengthen the skills necessary for our current and future workforce in a 2020 economy and beyond.
Diversifying our local economy also starts with the innovative people who live here. Let’s encourage someone to take a risk and start a small business. When more people can make their own business decisions locally instead of being at the whims of management thousands of miles away, our economy can be stronger and more diversified.
3. Reversing course and tearing up infrastructure is a no for me. The council’s role is being a prudent steward of the taxpayer’s dollar. Undoing everything accomplished in the past decade plus would not be good public or fiscal policy. If someone could bring demonstrable evidence that some of the roads in Kokomo are causing a safety issue for its citizens and first responders then I would be all for seeing what can be done and taking appropriate action.
I would like to see the city keep things as they are but take a stronger focus on resurfacing roads in our neighborhoods. One of the biggest items brought up when talking to people in our community is the roads where they live. They feel the streets have been neglected and are due for some attention. Let’s focus our road plan back to where the people live.
Republican Kara Kitts-McKibben
Work/elected experience: Cosmetologist for 16 years
Age: 37
Family: Married to Mike McKibben, has two children
1. I feel the biggest issue right now is public safety. It has been neglected for a while now and we are starting to see the effects. People no longer feel safe in Kokomo. We must get that feeling of security back. To grow as a city, citizens and visitors must want to live and visit here. People do not go to unsafe areas. What good is having all of these great amenities and no one using them because they are afraid to go out?
Businesses will not relocate to troubled areas either. As an elected official, I will work with the new mayor in bolstering our police and fire departments. It will not happen overnight but I will see that this is a priority of mine. Along with that we must look into the root of the problem as more police and fire will not be the complete answer.
2. We must promote, bolster, and utilize our post-secondary education options. By doing so we end up with an educated workforce that companies seek. Companies not only seek cities with a large number of residents but those residents must be educated and willing to work.
3. The road conditions are frequently brought up whenever I speak to our residents. People do not like narrow roads and wide potholes! I believe it is a good idea to beautify Kokomo and take measures to slow traffic in certain areas. However, narrowing the roads, placing giant planters, and having absurdly huge bump outs are not the answer. I believe that as a city we must have a plan to constantly maintain our streets. It is not fiscally responsible to go back and tear it all out, so I suggest tweaking some troubled areas before more people are injured and vehicles are tore up. From there we devise a plan for consistent city wide street maintenance, as people are tired of major repairs being done only near election time.
Republican Tony Stewart
Work/elected experience: Pastor, business owner and healthcare executive
Age: 48
Family: Wife, Dana, and four daughters
1. Safety of our city is one of our biggest challenges in the areas of our police department and fire department. The safety and well-being of citizens comes first; that being said I will work with the city council and the mayor to make [sure we have] adequate staff levels and that budget [money] that is allocated goes to those respective areas.
2. We should make sure Kokomo is a safe city to draw families and business into our community. We should establish site-ready buildings or grounds for companies to come more rapidly such as in industrial parks. We need to diversify our workforce and be the medical center for geriatrics, pediatrics, cancer treatment and other medical procedures in this area. We have a great location and awesome hospitals, skilled nursing facilities and schools for training and treatment.
3. We need to be responsible with our funds so I am not advocating tearing up or changing all of the streets but if there is a safety issue then it needs to be addressed and then we should move forward on repairing and fixing roads as needed.
Republican Matt Grecu
Work/elected experience: Worked in funeral service in Kokomo since 1992 and became a licensed funeral director in 1996; became a partner in Shirley & Stout Funeral Homes in 2004
Age: 46
Family: Wife, Debbie, and three children
1. I believe there are several issues we face, but the greatest is the opioid drug epidemic. This is tearing at the fabric of our city, our neighborhoods and families. This issue is affecting our workplaces and schools throughout our city. A map of the drug activity and overdoses shows a hot spot just north of downtown. I will work with our new mayor and the city council to fund an increase in our Police Dept budget to add additional officers to work in the neighborhoods most affected by this problem. I will also support and vote to approve funding the city’s portion of the Howard County Drug Task Force as well as new officers to work drug interdiction. Beyond this I will work with the mayor and the city council to fund prevention programs and organizations such as Turning Point to guide those in need of assistance to the resources they seek to overcome addiction. This challenge must be addressed from several different directions to make real change for our community.
2. The council can work with the mayor to create an environment that is business friendly and inviting to both our own companies that may wish to expand as well as companies looking for a new home. As a councilman I would support both quality of life/place projects as well as direct economic development. I believe we can walk and chew gum at the same time. I would support funding to assist with Job training programs to make our workers more valuable in an automated workplace. We have great resources in IU Kokomo and Ivy Tech to assist our workers as they prepare for the jobs of the future. We will continue to see changes in the workforce and the skills required as we have in the past. We don’t need to fear change but rather prepare for it.
3. I look forward to working with the mayor, city council and the street department to prioritize our infrastructure needs and to fund improvements and maintenance as part of a five-year plan. A five-year plan will allow us to budget and be proactive in our infrastructure approach. I would not expect to see any significant street redesigns in the near future. We will address areas where problems are identified in a fiscally responsible manner.