The Howard County Garden Stroll scheduled for June has been canceled due to the coronavirus, according to a press release from The Howard County Master Gardeners Association.
The release said the cancellation is in interest of the health and welfare of friends and neighbors.
“We are very disappointed to have made this decision and want to thank our cooperators: the gardeners for the stroll, the Howard County Public Library and the local businesses that sell tickets,” according to the release.
The Master Gardeners Association thanked all who have attended and supported the stroll in the past and also encouraged people to follow the guidelines set forth by Gov. Eric Holcomb.
“We hope and pray for a quick conclusion to the COVID-19 outbreak and good health to all. We look forward to the 2021 Garden Stroll,” according to the release.
