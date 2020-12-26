From homicides and court sentencings to COVID at the jail and the potential end to a decade-long cold case, Kokomo made plenty of headline-grabbing crime news in 2020. Here are the top five.
SPIKE IN HOMICIDES
Howard County saw a surge in homicides over the course of the past year. According to Howard County Coroner Dr. Steve Seele, the coroner’s office investigated 10 in all, ranging from just after the first of the year through Thanksgiving week.
One of those cases is still pending.
On Jan. 3, James Gray Jr., 16, was shot and killed on the city’s west side.
Cahokia, Illinois resident Jeremiah Neal, 18, was arrested in connection with Gray’s death, and he is currently being held without bond on charges of murder, a Level 1 felony, and robbery, a Level 2 felony.
A 15-year-old male was also arrested on a Level 2 felony charge of robbery for what police said was his role in the incident.
A little over a week later — Jan. 13 — officers with the Greentown Police Department located the body of Kimberly N. Butler-Wilson, 39, Sweetser, inside a vehicle parked at one of the city’s convenience stores.
Alongside her body in the vehicle was also the body of Timothy W. Glassburn, 42, Converse, whom police say shot and killed Butler-Wilson before turning the gun on himself.
Then on Feb. 3, Kokomo resident Lashay Young-Beard, 25, was found in the backyard of a house in the 700 block of South Courtland Avenue.
Police said she had suffered a fatal gunshot wound to the head.
Uriah Levy, 31, has been arrested and is facing a Level 1 felony charge of murder for his connection with her death, and he is currently being held without bond at the Howard County jail.
On March 6, KPD responded to an incident on the city’s north side, where they located Dennis J. Vincent, 43, Kokomo, who had suffered several apparent gunshot wounds.
After further investigation, police arrested William A. Mealer, 26, also of Kokomo, on a preliminary charge of murder, a Level 1 felony, for what they believe was his role in Vincent’s death.
At the end of the month — March 28 — Helen Martin, 56, was arrested on charges of murder and neglect of a dependent resulting in death, both Level 1 felonies, after police arrived at her south side residence and located the body of her 4-year-old grandson inside a bathtub.
According to court records, Martin confessed to police that she drowned her grandson inside the tub before contacting authorities herself.
After three quiet months, police were called to a north side residence on July 4, where they located the body of Anthony DeWayne Hardimon, 50, Kokomo, who was battered and unconscious and lying in a yard on the property.
According to a Kokomo Police Department media release at the time, police arrested Darrin K. Thomas, 51, and Sabrina R. Nix, 52, for their alleged roles in the incident.
Both of them are facing a preliminary count of aggravated battery, a Level 3 felony, while Thomas is also facing a more severe Level 2 felony count of voluntary manslaughter.
On Sept. 27, police arrested Daniel R. Bray Jr., 34, Kokomo, on charges of voluntary manslaughter, a Level 2 felony, reckless homicide, a Level 5 felony, criminal recklessness, a Level 6 felony, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor, for the death of Cody Kuefner, 23, also of Kokomo.
According to court records at the time, Kuefner died from a single gunshot wound.
The next month — on Oct. 25 — the body of Elizabeth Rodriguez, 40, of Kokomo, was located on the city’s west side.
She was battered, unconscious and unresponsive, police reports noted at the time.
Police later arrested her boyfriend, James M. Charles, 28, also of Kokomo, and he is currently being held without bond at the Howard County jail on a Level 1 felony charge of murder.
Then on Nov. 23, the body of Christopher Leo Rucker, 27, Marion, was found lying near the intersection of 500 East and 100 North in eastern Howard County.
Further investigation into his death indicated that he had suffered a fatal gunshot wound, but no arrests have been made in the case at this time.
And just this week — Dec. 23 — police responded to a residence on the city’s northeast side, where they located Sharman M. Pearson II, 42, of Kokomo, who apparently suffered several gunshot wounds.
He was transported to Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo, where he was later pronounced dead, and no arrests have been made in relation to the incident.
An autopsy on Pearson II has also been scheduled, and the results of that report are still pending.
If you have any further information on any of these cases, you can contact the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017 or the Howard County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 765-614-3372.
COVID AT THE JAIL
When COVID-19 lockdowns and quarantines hit the Howard County area in mid-March, Howard County jail officials got busy making preparations just in case an outbreak of the virus reached inside the facility’s walls.
That scenario came true last month when more than 200 jail inmates tested positive for COVID-19, said Sheriff Jerry Asher during a news conference on Nov. 20.
Roughly another 50 cases were added in the days following the conference too, and the information sent the facility into immediate lockdown mode.
For jail staff — many of whom also tested positive or had to be in quarantine themselves at some point during the outbreak — the spike in cases meant enhanced safety protocols like mandatory mask wearing and thorough cleaning up to four times a day.
It also meant serving meals in Styrofoam containers and making sure social distancing between inmates was strictly enforced.
According to jail officials, the lockdown was lifted on Dec. 4, and no one that tested positive exhibited any major symptoms.
OPERATION LAW AND ORDER
On May 1, 2018, authorities from several local, state and federal agencies conducted a city-wide execution of multiple search warrants throughout Kokomo that came to be known as “Operation Law and Order.”
Around a dozen arrests were made during those raids, along with the confiscation of over 17 pounds of methamphetamine, over 2 pounds of cocaine, over 100 grams of fentanyl, several ounces of marijuana and heroin and 24 firearms.
Further police investigation into the ring also unraveled the use of several drug couriers — mostly women — who would travel to Georgia with money in exchange for drugs.
Those drugs were then distributed throughout central Indiana.
There was even a murder-for-hire plot that was stymied by authorities before the act could be carried out.
Four men whom police say were local leaders in that drug ring, Michael O’Bannon, Michael Jones, Jason Reed and Shaun Myers, were each found guilty of several felonies related to the drug investigation during a two-week federal jury trial in November 2019.
Kokomo resident Reggie Balentine, whom police referred to as the local “kingpin” during that trial, pleaded guilty for his own role in the drug investigation in 2019 as well.
And this past summer, the five men were each sentenced to multiple decades in federal prison.
In July, Balentine was sentenced to 42 years in prison on six different charges — conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribute controlled substances, distribution of controlled substances, conspiracy to use interstate commerce in the commission of murder-for-hire, being a felon in possession of a firearm, attempted possession with intent to distribute controlled substances and possession with intent to distribute controlled substances.
A week prior to Balentine’s sentencing, Jones received 35 years, convicted on charges of conspiracy to possess, with intent to distribute, controlled substances; distribution of 50 grams or more of meth; possession, with intent to distribute, 5 grams or more of meth and heroin; felon in possession of a firearm; and laundering of monetary instruments.
Then in late-July into early-August, O’Bannon, Reed and Myers also received their sentencings.
O’Bannon was sentenced to 37-and-a-half years, while Reed and Myers were given 35 and 25 years respectively.
Myers has since filed an appeal, which is still pending.
In a ceremony last month honoring several local officers involved in “Operation Law and Order,” Josh Minkler, former U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Indiana, credited the men and women who helped bring down one of the biggest drug rings in Howard County history.
“I think it should give people great confidence that the officers they see on the street are there to keep them safe,” he said at the time. “That’s their main job, their main objective. And they will do whatever it takes to keep people safe, no matter the cost.”
COLD CASE SOLVED?
On Nov. 12, 2009, Kokomo resident Esther Westenbarger disappeared from the area of Miller’s Tavern sometime in the early morning hours.
According to Tribune archives, Westenbarger was last seen on that morning appearing to walk in the direction of her vehicle parked nearby.
The two were never seen again.
Until perhaps June 17, 2020.
That’s the day that police were alerted by a local fisherman that an algae-covered vehicle was found submerged in a retention pond near the intersection of County Road 300 North and North Webster Street.
Along with the vehicle, police also located the remains of an individual inside.
Westenbarger’s daughter, Mathilda Rood, of Ohio, told the Tribune in June that she was certain the remains inside the vehicle — which matched the description of the vehicle Westenbarger was driving the day she disappeared — were her mother’s.
“The coroner hasn’t given me a confirmation for sure, but I can say I’m at least 85% sure that it was my mother’s body that was removed from that car,” Rood said at the time. “Her jewelry, her necklace, her rings, all was recovered. So now I’m just waiting.”
To date, the coroner’s office has not released an official confirmation of the identity.
SCHOOL BOARD MEMBER ARRESTED
Stemming from an investigation into his role as a contracted bus driver, Steve Jones, a member of the Northwestern School Board at the time, was arrested Feb. 6 on misdemeanor charges of delivery of a false sales document and possession of a fraudulent sales document.
According to a media release, the school corporation installed GPS equipment on a bus owned by Jones during his tenure as a bus driver, and that equipment was then retrieved after his contract ended in 2019.
Court records state that the corporation agreed to pay repair bills for some of the damage caused to the bus — which belonged to Jones’ wife — during the equipment’s installation.
Police later discovered that Jones then allegedly created fraudulent repair invoices and submitted them to the corporation for reimbursement, but the repairs were not completed as indicated on the invoices, an affidavit filed at the time indicated.
Several of those invoices appeared to come from an equipment company called Midwest Transit Equipment.
And when detectives contacted the company to inquire about the invoices, employees there stated that the invoices did not come from them.
Jones, a member of the Northwestern School Board since 2013, resigned from his position in May.
