TRUMP CALLS KOKOMO ‘GREAT PLACE’
President Donald Trump thinks Kokomo is a “great place.”
Those are the words the president used when he mentioned the city on April 15, during his daily briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic, while praising General Motors for using the Kokomo plant to make ventilators.
“GM announced that its first ventilators came off the assembly line in Kokomo, Indiana. Great place,” Trump said. “They did it in 11 days, start to finish – a remarkable testament to the ingenuity of the American worker.”
Local employees, including members of United Auto Workers Local 292, which represents the plant, had recently started mass producing Ventec Life Systems’ critical care ventilators and shipped out more than 600 of the machines in April.
The company produced 30,000 ventilators from inside the Kokomo plant, after signing a $489.4 million contract with the Department of Health and Human Services.
TIPTON GYM ON ‘UNDERCOVER BOSS’
Dakota Cole, the manager of Anytime Fitness in Tipton, had his mind blown when he discovered he was featured in January on the long-running CBS TV show “Undercover Boss.”
Cole made it onto the national prime-time television show as one of three Anytime Fitness employees featured on the episode, in which Stacy Anderson, the company’s brand president, donned a disguise to get an authentic inside look at some of the gym franchises.
But the 22-year-old Tipton resident said he never had an inkling he was actually being filmed for the TV show when Anderson, who was posing as a woman named Sam, showed up with a horde of cameras behind her.
Anderson ended up awarding Cole $10,000 for a trip to California and a free franchising license worth $42,000.
“I believe you’re going to be one of the best owners my system has ever seen,” Anderson told Cole during the episode.
“The rewards were so shocking,” Cole said. “I was just doing my job. I don’t know why she would do something like that when they’re already paying me to do what I love.”
GRISSOM CONSIDERED FOR SPACE COMMAND
Grissom Air Reserve Base was on the table as an option for the new headquarters of U.S. Space Command, the military’s 11th unified combatant command, created in 2019.
But it was taken off the table in November despite two U.S. representatives’ pitch to bring the new military branch to Miami County.
Reps. Jim Banks and Jackie Walorski of Indiana sent a letter to Secretary of the Air Force Barbara Barrett, urging her to look at Grissom as a potential candidate for the headquarters. If selected, the move could have brought 1,400 new jobs to the base.
Barrett in March told lawmakers the Air Force was reopening the process to select a permanent headquarters to give state and local leaders a fresh opportunity to make their pitches.
Communities from across 24 states ended up nominating their military installations to be evaluated as potential locations for hosting the headquarters. The six finalists were announced in November.
The Air Force said it expects to select a location in early 2021 but it will take up to six years to build new facilities.
VETERAN’S DANCE ROUTINE BRINGS JOY
Over the summer, employees at Banner Flower House had their own personal performer put on a show every morning, just outside the shop door.
His name is Max Shanks. He’s a 76-year-old Army veteran and retired Chrysler worker.
And he loves to dance.
Every morning, Shanks took six laps around the block from his house on Washington Street to get some exercise. And on every lap, he stopped in the parking lot of the flower shop at 1017 S. Buckeye St. and busted a move just outside the door.
Shanks started with the electric slide, moved through the shuffle-and-slide motions, and then practiced his line dance routine, which ended with three claps. The only music accompanying him were the sounds of chirping birds and passing cars.
“I just love it,” Shanks said. “I just love to get out there and dance. If I have a halfway decent morning, I’m out here doing my laps and doing my dance.”
RAW SEWAGE SPILLS INTO CREEK
A failing lift station in August leaked raw sewage into Kokomo Creek near the American Legion Golf Course, resulting in a fish kill.
An investigation revealed the city sewer utility had a lift station failure there that discharged raw sewage into the waterway. Barry Sneed, IDEM’s public information officer, said the spill impacted around 1 mile of the creek.
City crews worked around the clock for five days to clean up the creek by pumping and aerating the parts affected by the spill.
Pumps were placed at the Webster Street bridge and the dam in Highland Park to recirculate the water and add oxygen to the creek. A water diffuser system was also placed in the river about halfway between the two pumps.
Tests eventually showed oxygen levels were back to normal, and E. coli levels were down.
