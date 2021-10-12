Following is a list of local events being held this Halloween. To added an event to the list, email ktnews@kokomotribune.com.
Howard County
Kokomo:
Trick or treat hours are from 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.
Edge of Insanity Haunted Attraction, 8 p.m. to midnight, 5635 N. 00 EW, Kokomo. For tickets and more information, call 765-210-1557 or visit www.weitlesasylum.com.
From Dark Pages, 7 to 10 p.m. Oct. 22-23, Seiberling Mansion, 1200 W. Sycamore St., will feature murderous mystery haunting with Conan Doyle and Sherlock hot on the trail of Jack the Ripper, includes making smores, being spooked by the 1922 silent movie. The 50-minute performance begins at 7, 8, 9 and 10 p.m. Cost is $25 for non-members. Tickets are available at www.howardcountymuseum.org/events.
Kokomo Family YMCA Haunted Hustle Family Fun Run, Oct. 23, at the YMCA, 114 N. Union St. To register, call 765-457-4447 or visit www.kokomoymca.org.
Haunted trail walk, 6-8:30 p.m. Oct. 30, Jackson Morrow Park, 4200 S. Park Road. Children under age 12 must be accompanied by an adult at the free event. Free family move night will be held at 8:30 p.m. at the park featuring “Monster House.” Call 765-456-7275 for more information.
Russiaville:
Trick or treat will be held from 2-5:30 p.m. Oct. 31 at the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Russiaville, 315 Mesa Drive.
Cass County
Logansport:
Sleepy Hollow Haunted Hayrides, from 7:30-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday throughout October, France Park, 4505 W. U.S. 24. Hayride costs $9, walk through cost $8 and combo tickets cost $15. Order tickets at www.sleepy-hollow-hayrides.com. Call 574-727-5319 for more information.
Trunk or treat will be held at 1 p.m. Oct. 24 at Miami Baptist Church, 1368 N. C.R. 600 East, in the church parking lot. All are welcome.
Trunk n’ treat will be held from 4-6 p.m. Oct. 24 at Webb Chapel UMC, 2550 W. C.R. 100 North. Food and activities will be available at the free event.
Downtown Spooktacular and Elks Halloween Parade, 4-6 p.m. Oct. 28, participating downtown businesses will hand out treats to costumed trick-or-treaters during the event immediately followed by the Elks Halloween Parade. Call 574-722-9345 for more information.
City trick or treat hours are 6-8 p.m. Oct. 29 and 6-8 p.m. Oct. 30.
Trunk or treat will be held from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 30 at O’Reilly’s and Big Lots parking lot, 2545 E. Market St. The event is hosted by the Twin Rivers Automotive Club.
Galveston:
Galveston Trick or Treat Parade will begin at 5 p.m. Oct. 30 with participants meeting at First Farmers Bank.
Trick or treat hours are 6-8 p.m. Oct. 30.
Trunk or treat will be held from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 30 at Galveston First Baptist Church, 207 Sycamore St. Hot chocolate will be served.
Royal Center:
Halloween parade starts at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 31 with lineup at 5 p.m. on South Street.
Trunk or treat, 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31 at Royal Center United Methodist Church, 204 S. Market St. Weather permitting, the event will be held in the parking lot. Otherwise, it will take place in the church building.
New Waverly:
Trunk or treat will be held at New Waverly United Methodist Church, 9990 E. Main St., from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31.
Miami County
Peru:
Trick or treat will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31
