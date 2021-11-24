Following is a list of Thanksgiving events being held locally this year. To add an event to the list, email ktnews@kokomotribune.com.
Nov. 26
A Beef & Boards Christmas, various showtimes scheduled through Dec. 23, tickets range from $50 to $75, Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre, 9301 Michigan Road, Indianapolis. For the first time since 2017, "A Beef & Boards Christmas" returns with an array of family-friendly performances celebrating the holiday season. For showtimes, tickets and more information, visit beefandboards.com.
Dec. 4
Christmas at the Canal, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 1030 N. Washington St. in Delphi. Tour the Pioneer Village, shop local vendors, hear live music and visit with Santa. For more information, visit wabashanderiecanal.org.
Old Fashioned Christmas Parade, 6 p.m., downtown Kokomo. Christmas carolers will take the stage on the Courthouse Square at 4:30 p.m. At 6 p.m., parade route will begin at the intersection of Walnut and Market streets and head north to Jefferson Street before turning west to Main Street. It will continue south on Main Street to Sycamore Street. Paradegoers are encouraged to line Main Street for the best view of the parade. More than 55 participants from the area and across the state will be featured, including Santa and Mrs. Claus; a combined marching band from all five Howard County schools; firetrucks and police vehicles; traditional parade floats; and walkers such as the Kokomo BobKats. Activities will be available immediately after the parade, including tiny train rides, Jingle John and his live reindeer and visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Free carriage rides will also be available.
