Following is a list of local events being held this Halloween.
Battle Ground
Howl-O-Ween Howl Night, 7 p.m. Oct. 29, Wolf Park, 4004 E. 800 North. Enjoy hotdogs, s’mores and hot chocolate, howl with the wolves, take a lantern lit tour and more. Visitors are encouraged to bring hot dogs, summer sausage or cheese for the wolves. Tickets are $15 for those who are 14 and up, $10 for those who are between age 6 and 13, and free for children five and under. Buy tickets online at wolfpark.org/howl-o-ween-night-at-wolf-park.
Trick or treating will take place on the evening of Oct. 31.
Converse
Halloween trivia night, 7-8:30 p.m. Oct. 25, Imagine Burgers & Brew, 304 N. Jefferson St. Only paying customers may participate, and reservations are encouraged but not required.
Trick or treat, 5-8 p.m. Oct. 31.
Galveston
Trick or treat, 5-8 p.m. Oct. 29.
Halloween parade, 5:30 p.m. Oct. 29. Line up for the parade will be at 5 p.m. at First Farmers Bank and Trust, 112 S. California St.
Town-wide trunk or treat, 6-8 p.m. Oct. 29 at Galveston First Baptist Church, 207 Sycamore St., and at Lewis Cass Early Learning Academy, 401 S. Maple St.
Greentown
Halloween Party featuring the band “The Checkered Vans” at 8 p.m. Oct. 29, Greentown American Legion Post #317, 111 N. Meridian St. Come out for a night of free music and fun for all ages.
Trick or treat hours are 5-8 p.m. Oct. 31
Kokomo
Trick or treat hours are 5-8 p.m. Oct. 31.
Pumpkin painting, noon-1 p.m. Oct. 21, Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Main, Meeting Rooms A and B, 220 N. Union St. Kids up to age 11 will receive pumpkins to paint. Dress to get messy. For more information, visit khcpl.org.
From the Dark Pages Murder Mystery Tour departs at 6:30, 7:40, 8:50 and 10 p.m. Oct. 21 and 22, Seiberling Mansion, 1200 W. Sycamore St. Experience a murder mystery and see what it’s like to travel back in time to the Whitechapel district of London, England circa 1888. Team up with Arthur Conan Doyle, Sherlock Holmes and your fellow guests to help capture Jack the Ripper before he claims another victim. Show up approximately 30 minutes early to enjoy activities and refreshments before departing on your tour. Tickets are $30 and available at eventbrite.com/e/405258066787. For more information, call 765-452-4314.
Trunk or treat, 2-4 p.m. Oct. 22, VFW Post 1152, 920 N. Washington St. Candy and treats will be handed out to kids only.
Family movie night, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 22, Jackson Morrow Park, 4200 S. Park Road. Come down to the park for a free screening of “Scooby Doo.” For more information, call 765-456-7275.
Pumpkin painting contest, 4-6 p.m. Oct. 26, Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Main, Meeting Rooms A and B, 220 N. Union St. Teens can register to get a mini pumpkin to decorate. The pumpkins will be judged, and the winners will be displayed at KHCPL and on their social media. For more information, visit khcpl.org.
The FrankenSTEM: It’s Alive, 7-8 p.m. Oct. 27, Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St. Children ages six to 11 can come and use science, technology, engineering and math skills to build a creature or flying bat or do a melting ice brain experiment.
Kids community drive-thru trunk or treat, 1-4 p.m. Oct. 29 at Solidarity Community Federal Credit Union, 201 E. Southway Boulevard. Kids are encouraged to dress up.
Haunted trail walk, 6-8:30 p.m. Oct. 29, Jackson Morrow Park, 4200 S. Park Road. Bring a flashlight for this spooky trail walk. This event will happen weather permitting. Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult.
Trick or Treat with the Salem Sisters, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Oct. 30, Sweet Peas Play Café, 1825 S. Plate St. Kids can hunt for treats, paint cookies and do crafts. Cost is $30 for the first child and $20 per additional child, with two adults included per order. Buy tickets at app.getoccasion.com/xp/NGQLmJTZ.
”Trunk ‘N Treat,” 4-5:30 p.m. Oct. 30, South Side Christian Church, 201 E. Markland Ave. Bring your family and friends to SSCC’s annual Trunk-N-Treat. Dress up and enjoy trick or treating with games, treats and a photo opportunity.
Spooktacular crafts event, 4-6 p.m. Oct. 31, Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Main children’s area, 220 N. Union St. Kids ages 11 and below can come dressed up for some crafts. This event is free. For more information, visit khcpl.org.
Trunk or treat, 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31, Abundant Life Church, 1025 E. 400 South.
Trunk or treat, 5-8 p.m. Oct. 31, Victory Church of God, 2216 E. 100 North.
Logansport
Trick or treat hours are 6-8 p.m. Oct. 28 and 29.
Sleepy Hollow Haunted Hayride is open from 7:30-11 p.m. Oct. 21, 22, 28 and 29. The ride is located at 4505 W. U.S. 24, and lasts around 30 minutes. Admission is $13.
Peru
Trick or treat hours are 5-8 p.m. Oct. 31.
Streaper’s Nightmare Haunted Adventure is open from 7-11 p.m. Oct 21, 22, 28 and 29. This event is located at 71 W. Seventh St. Come out for a uniquely terrifying escape room/haunted house experience.
Trunk or treat, 5-7 p.m. Oct. 29, Hickory Creek at Peru, 390 West Boulevard. Best dressed wins a prize, and there will also be a pumpkin painting. This event is for children 12 and younger only.
Trunk or treat, 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31 at Abundant Life Church, 105 S. Benton St.
Russiaville
Trick or treat hours are 5-8 p.m. Oct. 31.
Pumpkin painting, 10-11 a.m. Oct. 22, Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Russiaville, 315 Mesa Drive. Kids up to age 11 will receive pumpkins to paint. Dress to get messy. For more information, visit khcpl.org.
Tipton
Trick or treat hours are 5-8 p.m. Oct. 30 and 31.
