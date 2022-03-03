The HandBell Festival in March 2020 was just about the last thing that happened for Kokomo HandBell Ringers before the big COVID-19 shutdowns.
After celebrating handbells with an annual festival since 1984, the 2021 festival had to be canceled, event organizers stated in a recent news release. But now, the Kokomo HandBell Festival is back for 2022. The event will take place at Bible Baptist Church, 2635 S. Dixon Road, Kokomo, at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
The clinician this year is Rhonda Blacklock, director of Purdue HandBell Ringers and Ensembles in their famous Christmas programs. Blacklock is the chairperson of Area 5 HandBell Musicians of America. She will be rehearsing with the participating handbell groups throughout the day on Saturday. This year’s handbell groups include ringers from First Christian Church, First Friends Meeting, First Evangelical Presbyterian, Lutheran Church of Our Redeemer and the ConneXion Church.
The ConneXion Church is the newly formed cooperative parish of Grace, St. Luke’s and Parr Methodist churches.
"We enjoy participating beside other ringers who share the same ministry mission," said Director Rebecca Short. “It is a unique music ministry and our opportunities have expanded because of this approach.”
Kokomo is exceptional in that many area churches have handbells and some also have tone chimes, organizers stated in the news release. Sometimes ringers in the area fill in at a particular station at another church temporarily. This is a great learning opportunity for beginning ringers with willing mentors on hand to help.
All are welcome to attend Saturday's service of handbells, Scripture, hymns and prayer.
For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/comehearusring.
