Following is a list of local events being held this holiday season.
Greentown
Holiday Bazaar, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 12, Howard County Fairgrounds, 790 N. Meridian St. Come out to buy handmade items and much more. There will be a lunch menu provided by Brad’s Barbeque.
Winter Bus Trip, 7:30 a.m. – 8 p.m. Dec. 3, Greentown Public Library, 421 S. Harrison Street. Trip to Indiana Premium Outlets, south of Indianapolis, featuring 70 stores. Bus boarding begins at 7:30 a.m. and bus leaves at 8 a.m. Cost is $50. For more info or to reserve a spot, contact Delina Murphy at 765-628-3534.
Adult Crafterwork, 6-8 p.m. Dec. 8, Greentown Public Library, 421 S. Harrison Street. Creating snowman earrings. For more info contact Delina Murphy at 765-628-3534.
Kokomo
2022 Trim-A-Tree Festival, through Nov. 13, tree auction 5 p.m. on Nov. 13, Markland Mall, 1114 S. Seventeenth St. Decorate wreaths and trees for display during mall hours. For more information, visit wecareonline.org.
Christmas Craft Fair Fundraiser, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 5, Pathway of Hope Church of the Nazarene, 2700 S. Park Road. A portion of the proceeds from this event will benefit Samaritan Caregivers home health care service. For more information, call 765-453-7611.
Kokomo Symphony Holiday TV-Movie Dinner Singalong Fundraiser, doors open at 6:30 p.m., event begins at 7 p.m. Nov. 12, The Experience, 1801 Country Club Dr. Guests are encouraged to dress up in holiday attire and come along for dinner, live music, a silent auction, a game of “Name That Tune” and more. Proceeds from this fundraiser go to the Kokomo Symphony Orchestra. Tickets are $100 for a pair or $500 for a table and can be purchased at kokomosymphony.net, or by calling 765-236-0251.
Christmas Open House, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 17 and 18, Cross America, 840 Daniel Drive. The gift shop will be stocked with unique, inspirational gifts. There will also be door prizes, live music and treats to put you in the Christmas spirit. For more information, visit crossamerica.net.
Jingle Mingle Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 19, Kokomo First Church of the Nazarene, 2734 S. Washington St. Come out for some homemade crafts, holiday treats, jewelry, live Christmas music and more. Lunch will be available to purchase. The first 200 adult customers will receive a free swag bag. Tickets, if bought in advance, are three dollars for ages 12 and up and one dollar for ages three to 11. If tickets are bought at the door, they are five dollars for ages 12 and up and two dollars for ages three to 11. Children must be accompanied by an adult. For more information, call 765-453-7078.
Holiday Pop-up Shop, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 19, UAW Local 685 Hall, 929 E. Hoffer St. Come along to buy some holiday-themed goodies. Vendor opportunities are available. This event is a fundraiser to support Douglass School. For more information, contact Karon Lancaster at 765-419-4142, or karonlancaster@gmail.com.
Turkey Trot 5K, 9-11 a.m. Nov. 24, Kokomo Family YMCA, 114 N. Union St. Race through a scenic route through part of downtown, Foster Park and the Trail of Excellence. Burn some calories before your big Thanksgiving meal. To register, visit runsignup.com/Race/IN/Kokomo/KokomoFamilyYMCATurkeyTrot5K2021.
Christmas at the Seiberling Opening Night and Lighting Ceremony, 6-9 p.m. Nov. 26, Seiberling Mansion, 1200 W. Sycamore St. Santa Clause and the Howard County Historical Society team up to kick off the holiday season by inviting guests to be the first to see the mansion fully decorated for the holidays. Carriage rides are also available for an extra fee. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at eventbrite.com/o/howard-county-historical-society-2403008128.
First Friday ElfCon, 5:30-9 p.m. Dec. 2, downtown. Dress up like an elf and explore the downtown area for hot chocolate, Christmas carols and an ugly sweater pub crawl. For more information, visit firstfridaykokomo.com.
Kokomo Civic Theatre Presents “One Christmas Eve at Evergreen Mall”, 7:30 p.m. Dec 2 and 3, 2 p.m. Dec. 4, IU Kokomo Havens Auditorium, 2300 S. Washington St. For tickets, call 765-454-8800 or visit kokomocivictheatre.org.
Christmas Parade, 5:30 p.m. Dec. 3, downtown. If you are interested in parade entries or vendors, visit cityofkokomo.org or call Dave Trine at 765-456-7472.
Holiday Brass Quintet Mini Concert, 3 p.m. Dec. 11, Grace United Methodist Church, 219 W. Mulberry St. Enjoy holiday tunes performed by brass from the Kokomo Symphony Orchestra. Tickets are $10, and can be purchased by calling 765-236-0251 or visiting kokomosymphony.net.
Russiaville
Winter Fest, 5:30 p.m. Nov. 19, downtown. Join them for holiday-themed activities.
Converse
Christmas Brunch, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 3, Imagine Burgers & Brew, 304 N. Jefferson St. Chef Chris will be offering a special limited festive brunch menu and holiday drink items. Jojo’s Olfactory will also be at the event, allowing attendees to make their own scented items such as car diffusers or room spray. Reservations are required to participate in this event, and each reservation must purchase at least one Jojo’s item. For more information, call 765-506-6608.
Logansport
Annual Holiday Sip-N-Shop, 9 a.m.- 3 p.m. Saturday, Life Gate Church, 831 Burlington Avenue. Get a jump on Christmas shopping with over 30 vendors and crafters to browse. Receive a complimentary beverage while you shop. Admission is free. For more information, call the church at 574-722-5282.
Community Thanksgiving Dinner, 5-7 p.m. Nov. 17, Trinity Lutheran Church, 97 E. Market St. Come out to this year’s Thanksgiving dinner with turkey and all the fixings. This event is free and open to the public. Carry out is available.
Turkey Trot 5K, 8 a.m. Nov. 24, Cass County Family YMCA, 905 E. Broadway St. Burn some calories before your big Thanksgiving meal. To register, visit active.com/logansport-in/running/distance-running-races/turkey-trot-2022.
Nightmare Before Christmas Black Friday Event, 1-7 p.m. Nov. 25, Spooky Grandma’s Halloween Shop, 6342 W. 100 North. Come out to shop everything horror and Halloween, with a Christmas twist.
Holiday Pop-Up, 5-8 p.m. Nov. 25, upstairs at the Pear Tree Gallery, 331 E. Market St. This event is hosted by Jeremy Ashcraft and Riverhouse Relics. Stop by before or after the Light Up Logansport Parade.
Light Up Logansport Parade, 6 p.m. Nov. 25, downtown. If you have any questions, you may contact the mayor’s office at 574-753-2551.
6th Annual Christmas Harp Ensemble Concert, 2:30-3:30 p.m. Dec. 4, Bethlehem Presbyterian Church, 5588 IN-25. Admission is free.
Black Dog Christmas Show, 7-10 p.m. Dec. 23, Black Dog Coffee, 116 S. 6th St. Come down for some Christmas fun.
Peru
Olde World Christmas Market, 4-8 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, noon-6 p.m. Sunday, Pipe Creek Mercantile, 2980 W. 400 South. Step into a nostalgic North Pole Christmas paradise, featuring many holiday items and more for sale, including Christmas decorations, candles and clothes, candy, books, antiques and so much more. Warm lunch will also be available.
Annual Holiday Craft Show, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Miami County 4-H Fairgrounds, 1029 W. 200 North. For information on space for the show, contact Kathy Kline at 765-431-4342.
Kids’ Painting Class, 1-2 p.m. Nov. 19, Beauty and the Brush Artistic Designs, 300 E. Main St. Children 9 and up can come and paint two holiday decor items: a Christmas tree and a reindeer. The class will be limited to six children, so register as soon as you can to secure a spot. The registration fee is $20, and can be made to PayPal account @SharlaConley. For more information, call 765-469-2995.
Light Up! Peru Parade and Tree Lighting, 6 p.m. Nov. 19, Miami County Santa House, 1 N. Broadway. Kick off the holiday season with a Christmas parade and the lighting of the courthouse trees by Santa Claus.
Christmas Craft Fair, 11 a.m. Dec. 4, Riverview Event Center, 421 W. Canal St. Booths are $30, and vendors can call 765-327-2679, or stop in to sign up.
Royal Center
Free Community Thanksgiving Meal, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 24, Royal Center United Methodist Church, 204 S. Market St. Everyone is welcome. This event will be delivery or carryout only. Call 574-643-9300 or email royalcenterumc@gmail.com no later than Friday, Nov. 18 to place your order. Food will be delivered directly to your door, or you can pick up your order via drive thru at the church building.
Holiday Jingle and Mingle Craft and Vendor Event, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 10, Rogers Event Center, 109 W. North St. Come out to shop and support local artisans. This event also features raffles and baked goods.
Tipton
Horton’s Christmas Open House, noon-5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Horton’s Home Garden, 112 S. Main St. Come see the beautiful Christmas decorations adorning the boutique from floor to ceiling. Enjoy Christmas fudge, home goods and new holiday mixes and dips.
Phi Beta Psi Holiday Boutique, 9 a.m. Nov. 19, Tipton County Fairgrounds, 1200 S. Main St. Get your holiday shopping done early with the help of over 50 vendors. There will also be a raffle to win a designer handbag, with tickets being $2 a piece or three for $5. Food will be provided by Abby Ripberger and the Love Bug Food Truck. A payment of $2 cash is needed to enter this event for those 11 and over, with children 10 and under getting in free.
MATA Christmas Party, 6 p.m. Dec. 16, Tipton County Fairgrounds, 1200 S. Main St. The Mid-America Threshing & Antique club will be having a catered holiday meal. For more information, visit allevents.in/tipton/200023230014351.
