Only voters in three of the city’s six City Council districts and three at large seats will see a contested primary this year, and they’re all on the Republican ticket.
The Tribune sent the candidates in each contested race a questionnaire with the same two questions.
The two questions are:
Question 1: What issue(s) do you see as the most pressing for the district you’re running to represent? (Keep answers confined to topics that are handled by the City Council)
Question 2: For the last few years, the city administration and City Council have emphasized bolstering public safety staffing. What things should the city focus on in its budgets for the next four years?
Here are the candidates’ answers:
Kokomo City Council District 1
Republican Party
David Capshaw
Work/elected experience: Did not fill out
1.) We need to repurpose abandoned buildings. Kokomo is going to see a large influx of workers over the next couple years. They will require grocery stores, restaurants, plus many more services. Our hometown is a great place to raise your family. We need to make it even better.
Anyone who drives around town is aware of road conditions. The city is hard at work addressing this issue. The work won’t happen overnight, but be assured, it will happen.
2.) Public safety is always a priority. The staffing level of the police/ fire departments continues to be below historic highs. The city administration is doing an admirable job correcting past decisions.
There is no doubt a new fire station will be needed in District 1. Many questions about the size and location will be debated.
It will be interesting experiencing Kokomo’s future growth. I have been blessed by living most of my life in the north end of Kokomo.
Jason Acord
Work/elected experience: I am the depot manager/ tech for Nuco2 (a Linde Company), a leading supplier of beverage grade CO2 and nitrogen products for the beverage industry. I have been a city council member previously. I have gained a vast knowledge of the inside of city government. That knowledge allows me to be ready on day one.
1.) I’m hearing the most important issues to the people in my district are streets being No. 1 with crime being a close second. They did have questions about lack of ambulance service in the city also.
2.) I believe the city should emphasize on listening to the people better. Not just when it’s time to vote! They should focus on road repair while continuing to push public safety to the best we can be as a city. They also should focus on the city employees and making sure all the tools are being used and they have proper and safe equipment to do their jobs. All the employees of the city are what makes our city look great and a great place to live. They don’t get enough credit for what they have done being understaffed.
Kokomo City Council District 5
Republican Party
Greg Davis
Work/elected experience: Incumbent District 5 Councilman. I am the executive director of Preserve Marriage Ministries, a licensed minister and a 32-year retired veteran of the Kokomo Police Department. I have served the citizens of Kokomo for over 40 years and the Kokomo City Council as their elected vice president in 2022 and 2023. I have been married to my wife Kathy for 40 years and have three sons and am the favorite Papa to two grandsons.
1.) While I couldn’t be prouder of the jobs our police and fire departments do, the predominant focus in District 5 and the entire city must continue to be public safety.
With manpower and equipment becoming dangerously depleted under the prior administration, it remains my top priority, as it does the Tyler Moore administration.
I love the direction the 5th District is going with the road work and sidewalk projects that were completed last year on Washington Street to LaFountain and Center Road.
I have spoken with (Director of Engineering) Jon Pyke about the continuation of the street and sidewalk restoration south on LaFountain. The city has applied for the Community Crossing Grant which would allow for the repaving on south LaFountain. The first part of that project will be the flood mitigation project on the west side of LaFountain in the 3300 block.
A continuation of the sidewalk project running south down LaFountain is also a must. I have watched people walk in the street and handicapped citizens ride their scooters in the streets because sidewalks simply don’t exist.
Another concern facing our district is that of food insecurity. With the closure of Marsh Supermarket, we now have one supermarket available to service the south side of Kokomo south of Lincoln Road. This issue is currently being studied through a partnership between the city and county along with several other service organizations.
Finally, the 5th District and the entire city will benefit from our ongoing economic boom. New businesses, new homes and new jobs will mean increased spending and taxes that will allow us to expand our ongoing initiatives of creating and expanding our public amenities which allows all of us to pursue our best lives.
Thanks for allowing me to be your voice and vote for Greg Davis to continue as your 5th District Councilman on May 2nd. Blessings.
2.) While hiring in both the fire and police department has helped manpower concerns, the issue of extremely old equipment, particularly in the fire department, will continue to be a financial issue for years to come. It has been projected through the Crowe Study that nearly $7 million will be needed to gradually replace six engines and a rescue vehicle.
Our city has been extremely blessed to receive the Joint Venture program between Stellantis and Samsung SDI through their Starplus Energy’s $2.5 billion EV battery plant, and we have also received a commitment by supplier soulbrain MI and their $75 million project, and Jaewon Industries America LLC, who has purchased roughly 32 acres of land just south of Starplus. We believe others are yet to come.
With an influx of new jobs and industry, we must be vigilant to maximize the impact of recent investments by focusing on continued economic development and housing. We must strike a balance as we continue to provide high-quality services like public safety, addressing infrastructure needs and quality of life initiatives.
We must begin now, to manage the growing pains. This whole dynamic continues to unfold and is an exciting time in our city’s history. Now is a time to forge forward with the financial planning for our next Industrial Park and our next influx of new jobs and industry.
We must continue with a long-term plan to repave our 352 miles of roadways. We must also address the lack of 3900 feet of sidewalks that should run from the intersection of Washington and LaFountain to Alto Road. This seven-figure project can only be accomplished by a long-term plan.
Kara Kitts-McKibben
Work/elected experience: Lifelong resident of Kokomo, graduate of Kokomo High School in 2000 and attended IUK before becoming a local hair stylist for the last 20 years. I am married to a Kokomo firefighter Mike McKibben and have two children, Marlee and Cole. I am the current City Councilwoman at-large going into my fourth year. I have served as the president and vice president of the Kokomo Redevelopment Commission and chairperson on the Public Safety and Welfare Committee. During my time on council, I helped create the Ordinance Violations Bureau, which has streamlined the process of collecting fines and improving efficiency within the process.
1.) Streets need repaired. Rainwater and sewer lines need to be updated. Primary roads and neighborhoods have been experiencing standing water for years, causing hazards for drivers and problems for homeowners.
Foot traffic has increased on busy roads that offer no sidewalks and poor lighting in-turn creating a safety concern within neighborhoods previously annexed. Lighting and sidewalks need to be added.
District 5 is in need of another grocery store. Preferably not a Dollar General but one that provides fresh produce along with quality groceries. Same can be said for the city’s north end.
The “wants” pertain to Jackson Morrow park. During my current time serving, I have championed restrooms to be located near the volleyball courts, a splash pad to be installed and now I am fielding requests for a pickleball court.
I feel resolving these issues would absolutely improve the quality of life in this area.
2.) The budget should focus on funding street, police and fire departments that will not only catch up to the current size of Kokomo but one that will be prepared for the upcoming growth of our industry and population.
Kokomo City Council District 6
Republican Party
Crystal Sanburn
Work/elected experience: I am a Kokomo native, a Kokomo High school graduate, a Purdue University graduate and wife to Dick Sanburn II, and lover of all things Kokomo! Mother of Nolan, Parker, Connor, mother-in-law to Rachel, but most importantly, grandmother to Pryor Sanburn. Previous work positions include EDS with the GM account, Kokomo Rescue Mission public relations director, Kokomo Municipal Stadium manager and Host Family Coordinator, and presently the executive director of Cross America Community Center. I have served 12 years on the Kokomo School Board and twice been its president. I have also served on the Kokomo Parks Board and on the redevelopment commission for the city
1.) There are several issues that are important for Kokomo and District 6. The first being the Kokomo economy. Kokomo is on the move with our new battery plant and all industry that will continue to flock to Kokomo because of this relationship. RELATIONSHIP is key with how we will successfully move forward in Kokomo economically. We need individuals on the council who will collaborate with other members to continue to foster new industry and add jobs and residents to our city and county. I want to accelerate the current economic momentum happening NOW!
Secondly, Kokomo has wonderful quality of life resources. Our community has many assets that currently attract new homeowners and businesses to Kokomo. But we can do more! I will work to add and maintain quality of life initiatives which will promote more opportunities for families and children, and the health of those living in Howard County.
Thirdly, our police and fire personnel need our continued attention. I will support the efforts to plan for and replace retiring officers and firefighters. I will also work to ensure staffing levels are appropriate to provide the highest level of public safety our community needs and deserves; and I will work to ensure fire and police personnel have the tools and resources they need to do their jobs effectively. Safety and peace on our streets begin with these two organizations.
And finally, Kokomo has many groups who work daily with those in our community who struggle with addiction, mental illness and suicide. I will continue to support these quality institutions, and explore additional ways to strengthen families, marriages and relationships to provide hope for all who are currently suffering from these challenges. This is a huge undertaking for all of us. TOGETHER we can change the face of addiction in Kokomo!
2.) Our police and fire personnel are very important to the success and safety of our community. I have incredible respect for their jobs and how they protect us with their lives. Our city budget outlines what we will and can spend with each group. The city should fund each group with what they need to perform their jobs at the highest levels, but within reason to not take monies from other pertinent areas of our city government. It’s a balancing act, and I would like to see the council be as generous as our budget allows, along with being fair to all areas of our city. If we take care of our police and firefighters, we will retain quality men and women who feel valued and will be loyal to our community.
The focus for the next four years should be on future needs for the city. Our community is growing! A 5- to 7-year plan is pertinent. Police and firefighters know their industry and what they need to be successful and prepared. It is the council’s responsibility to make their best fiscal decisions and judgments on how to accommodate and collaborate with them regarding these needs with what funds are available at the time.
These future needs include additional personnel for both groups, additional equipment to continue to keep both groups updated with technology, and many future needs we cannot yet predict. With new businesses, industry and people coming to Kokomo, we need additional city resources to support these areas and families. I want our city to be prepared for any emergency that happens at any time, and have an honest, trusting, relationship with police and fire personnel. These committed men and women are a pertinent piece of our city’s structure and should be one of our top priorities!
Kevin Summers
Work/elected experience: Married to Tammy for 40 years; three children and three grandchildren, excitedly expecting our fourth grandchild in August. Graduate of Haworth High School and graduate of Indiana Law Enforcement Academy; attend Bethel Tabernacle Church and current employment at Indiana University Police Department-Kokomo. Past employment: Kokomo Police Department, certified DARE Instructor, most recent assignment captain over community service, retired after 20 Years of service; Kokomo Street Department for eight years; Kokomo Parks Department for two years; Kokomo School Board; Kokomo City Council for two terms 2008-2015; served on city of Kokomo Traffic Commission. Community service: Carver Community Center, Urban Outreach, Military Foundation, Big Brothers/Big Sisters, Noon Kiwanis, UCT Little League
1.) Investing in Economic Growth: I believe the 6th District needs additional economic growth investment. This area lost a large retailer with Kmart, Big Lots and Ben Franklin closing. We only have one large grocery chain to provide food for our growing population. 6th District residents have to travel to east and south sides of Kokomo to obtain additional groceries, clothing, hardware and more. Our area has seen a reduction in overnight hours and closures to both major drugstores in our area. Our only hardware store (Ace Hardware) serving the 6th District also closed. I would work closely with the mayor’s office and development department to look at incentives to attract such businesses.
Investing in Housing Development: We have experienced growth with new homes being built in 6th District. Frederick Farms has seen the biggest growth, adding new families to our area. Many real estate agents have expressed a concern about the low amount of housing available to buy in Kokomo. There is an interest to build over 300 homes in the area of Judson and Dixon Road, which I would strongly support. These homes will be needed to accommodate those families relocating to Kokomo as a result of Stellantis and Samsung’s joint partnership to produce batteries for electric vehicles.
Investing in road repair and resurfacing: Several residents have expressed a concern over road conditions in Kokomo. Although, most roads are in decent shape in the 6th District, there are some high-traveled areas that need immediate attention. I will work to make sure District 6 gets the funding necessary to maintain and repair main roads such as Dixon, Sycamore, Jefferson, Markland, Boulevard, Carter, Phillips and Defenbaugh. These roads are heavily traveled on a daily basis, including light and heavy vehicles. Secondary roads would be considered on an annual basis through a recommendation by Kokomo Street Department.
2.) Investing in public safety: As a current officer and a retired Kokomo police officer, I understand the need for adequate public safety personnel. I prioritize public safety and welfare for our citizens as the No. 1 issue for our community. Our local schools will be a top priority when making decisions to assign enough liaison officers to fully protect our students, staff and community. I feel our current staffing levels for the Kokomo Fire Department and Kokomo Police Department are low for a city our size. I will support a study to evaluate the proper levels needed to protect our citizens. I will support returning the ambulance service back within the Kokomo Fire Department. This will provide Kokomo firefighters and citizens with an in-house ambulance service for quicker response times. Kokomo Police Department will benefit from adding retired officers to non-essential positions like traffic accidents, and community engagement activities. This will allow patrol and detective officers the ability to concentrate and investigate more serious crimes like illegal drug activity, burglaries, and other crime related issues. Community policing is one of the most important elements to any police department. Community policing is a partnership involving police officers and community members coming together to build relationships and trust.
I am the only candidate who has worked as a city employee for the Kokomo Park Department, Kokomo Street Department and Kokomo Police Department. While working in each of these departments, I have a full understanding about issues and challenges these men and woman face on a daily basis. My experience is unmatched! I have been elected to the Kokomo Common Council twice and I am familiar with budgets and negotiations. My experience, training and service to the citizens of Kokomo speaks for itself. I am the most qualified candidate to hold the 6th District Council seat and I appreciate your vote on May 2.
