Police say a 24-year-old Kokomo woman was killed early Saturday morning after the vehicle she was riding in crashed into another vehicle on the city’s west side.
According to a Kokomo Police Department media release, the woman’s identity is being withheld at this time, but authorities did note that the vehicle she was a passenger in — a 2016 black Nissan Altima — was involved in an earlier police pursuit.
Shortly after 3 a.m. Saturday, the Nissan fled the scene when police attempted to make a traffic stop on it, the release noted, and the vehicle headed toward the east side of the city.
Per the release, officers lost sight of the Nissan, and they terminated the pursuit.
As officers began to gather in the area where the Nissan was last seen, other officers were dispatched to the intersection of Jefferson Street and Berkley Road for a personal injury crash involving two vehicles, the release noted.
As officers arrived on scene, they noticed the Nissan was one of the vehicles involved in the incident, according to the release, and that it struck a 2015 Dodge Ram truck.
The driver of the Nissan, William Lane, 34, of Bolinbrook, Illinois, along with the driver of the truck, James Conwell, 35, of Kokomo, were both transported to an area hospital for treatment, the release indicated.
Another passenger in the Nissan was also transported to the hospital for further evaluation, and police are still looking for a fourth passenger that escaped from the Nissan and fled the scene.
Authorities believe that impaired driving played a role in the crash, and the incident remains under investigation at this time.
Officials with the Kokomo Police Department are asking any citizen in the area of the crash to check their home surveillance systems to see if they captured any events leading up to the crash or the incident itself, and anyone with additional information is asked to contact Sgt. Troy Hintz at 765-456-7293.
You can also contact the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017 or Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.
