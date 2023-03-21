Three Indianapolis men were arrested last week after police reportedly located fentanyl inside their vehicle during a routine traffic stop.
Shortly after 8 p.m. Friday, an Indiana State Police trooper initiated the stop on a 2021 Dodge Charger that was traveling northbound on U.S. 31 near Indiana 16, according to a department media release.
The reason for the stop, per the release, was due to the vehicle not having activated taillights.
Upon speaking with the driver, identified as 22-year-old Devin Jones, the release states the trooper could smell the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.
A subsequent search of the Dodge resulted in the reported discovery of 103 grams of pills suspected of containing fentanyl, as well as a marijuana vape pen, according to police in the release.
Jones and two other occupants of the vehicle, 24-year-old Darius Watson and 21-year-old Jadore Overton, were taken into custody without incident, per the release.
The three were booked into the Miami County Jail and are now each facing charges of dealing a narcotic drug, a Level 2 felony, and possession of a narcotic drug, a Level 3 felony, for their alleged roles in the investigation, according to online court records.
Police say Jones is also facing an additional misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana.
