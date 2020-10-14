The Kokomo Police Department's K-9 unit was busy throughout the city last week, netting two drug busts and three arrests within 48 hours of each other.
According to a KPD media release, officers first conducted a drug investigation around 11 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, at a residence in the 900 block of East Spraker Street.
While there, authorities seized two pounds of suspected marijuana, dozens of THC vapes, THC wax, psilocybin mushrooms and approximately $8,400, the release noted.
Michael Sellers, 41, Kokomo, was arrested at the scene and is currently facing charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, a Level 5 felony, dealing marijuana, a Level 6 felony, possession of marijuana, a Level 6 felony, maintaining a common nuisance, a Level 6 felony, possession of a scheduled drug, a misdemeanor, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
He has since bonded out of the Howard County Jail, per court records, and his initial hearing is slated for 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, in Howard Circuit Court.
In a separate case, around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9, the K-9 unit conducted a traffic stop in the area of Harrison and Purdum streets, the release stated.
As a result of that stop, officers ended up locating two handguns, approximately 64 grams of suspected methamphetamine and a small amount of suspected marijuana, according to police.
Two men were arrested in connection with that stop.
Thomas Rainwater, 26, Kokomo, is currently facing charges of possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, a Level 4 felony, resisting, a Level 6 felony, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
He is currently being held at the HCJ on a $5,000 cash bond, and his initial hearing in Howard Superior Court 4 is still pending.
Zachary Miller, 24, also of Kokomo, was arrested on charges of dealing methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony, and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, a Level 4 felony.
He is also currently being held at the HCJ on a $25,000 cash bond, with no surety or 10%, and he has a pretrial conference next February in Howard Superior Court 4.
Anyone with additional information on either of these cases is urged to contact Sgt. Aaron Tarrh at 765-456-7204 or the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017. You can also contact Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.
