PERU — Three contested Republican races will be on the ballot in Miami County's primary election on May 3, including two County Council seats and the Miami Superior Court 2 judge.
Competing for the District 1 Council seat are incumbent councilman Dick Wood and Brad Fruth, the president of the county's Plan Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals.
Wood was elected to the council in 2018 and is seeking a second term. Fruth has been appointed to the planning and zoning boards for years and is making his first run for a council seat.
Running for the District 2 Council seat are longtime councilman Ralph Duckwall and political newcomer John Allen.
Duckwall has served on the council for 16 years and is seeking a fifth term in office. Allen, a supervisor at Kroger, was appointed to the Bunker Hill Town Council in May and is seeking his first elected office.
Bill Berkshire, Elizabeth Price and Jacob Winkler are running for a chance to replace Miami Superior Court 2 Judge Dan Banina, who is retiring this year after serving on the bench for 26 years.
Berkshire is a longtime Peru attorney who previously served as the city attorney under the administrations of Jim Walker and Gabe Greer.
Elizabeth Price has served as the Peru Court Judge since 2016. Before that, she worked as a local attorney for 16 years.
Winkler has practiced law for 10 years, starting at a small firm in Kokomo. He has served as a Miami County deputy prosecutor since 2019 and handles child support and juvenile delinquency cases.
Incumbent Republican office holders running unopposed in the primary are Sheriff Tim Hunter, Prosecutor Jeff Sinkovics, Surveyor Gregg Wilkinson, District 3 Councilman Dick Wiles, District 4 Councilman Bryan Nutt, Coroner John Boyer, Commissioner Fred Musselman, Clerk Sherry Raber and Assessor Karen LeMaster.
No Democrats filed to run for county-level offices.
