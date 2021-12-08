Sue Lavengood remembers flipping through the newspaper in August 1985 and coming across a job posting that seemed to fit her perfectly.
The Kokomo-Howard County Public Library was asking for a part-time custodian at the time, and Lavengood jumped at the opportunity.
“One day I woke up and thought, ‘I’m bored,” she said laughing. “Then I found that post and thought, ‘Well who can’t clean?’ So I went in, and there were 113 applicants, and I have always felt privileged that I was the one that got picked.”
But what Lavengood didn’t realize at the time was just how special the library would be to her over the course of her 34-year career there, or that her daughter and granddaughter would also follow suit in the “family business.”
The Tribune met up recently with Lavengood and her daughter, Mattie Andrysiak, and her granddaughter, Layla Andrysiak, at the library’s South Branch location, where Layla has been a page since late-October.
“I guess it’s in our blood,” Mattie said laughing, referring to the library.
Mattie has been with the KHCPL since 2000, and she has worked in the facility’s Annex for the past six years.
She also has fond memories of growing up around the library, she added, memories that other kids don’t.
“When she (Lavengood) was a custodian, they’d close the library at night, but I’d get to stay while she cleaned,” Mattie said. “This is aging myself, but we would have record players, and before people would leave for the night, they’d leave out the record player and the records and show me how to use it. And there was just one computer back then that had Oregon Trail on it that you could usually only use for 10 minutes at a time. But they logged it in specifically for me, so I could do that and then read any book or play any record I wanted all night long.”
Mattie noted that having memories like those made it that much easier to apply for a part-time clerk’s position at the library when one opened up, and it also made it easier to stay.
“When you’re with the library for three months, you have a little evaluation thing,” she said. “So when I had mine, I said it was going great, but don’t expect me to stay forever. That was 22 years ago. And funny enough, a few years ago, my husband and I met with a retirement specialist, and I told him ‘This is my retirement job. I’m in it.’ This is the perfect job.”
So when the time came for Layla, a senior at Kokomo High School, to find a job recently, Mattie and Lavengood both told the 17-year-old that maybe she should give the KHCPL a try.
“I’ve grown up at the library,” Layla said, “and I have so many memories coming here when I was really little, kind of like my mom does, so I already knew a lot of the people. A lot of the people I actually work with now remember watching me grow up, so I knew I’d definitely enjoy my job here.”
Lavengood noted that she’s proud her daughter and granddaughter decided to choose the KHCPL like she did all those years ago, but she also admitted that the bigger story is what drew three generations of one family to the library in the first place.
“I have always believed in what the library stands for,” Lavengood said. “You walk into a library, walk up to the front desk, and they will help you with any question you have. … I think once I started here and realized that the library was more than just about books, it really hooked me.”
Mattie and Layla both agreed.
“It’s about community and friends here,” Mattie said, when asked what the library personally means to her. “Some of my best friends, I met at the library. You feel like you belong to the community here. The library is a vital place in every community. You hear stories, and people all the time say that libraries aren’t going to be around because of this or that, but we’re constantly changing with the time.
“The big thing is that the library has always strived to keep things free so everybody can come here,” she added. “… I feel like we have so many opportunities.”
Lavengood smiled and nodded in her daughter’s direction.
“You would be surprised how many times I was out mowing the lawn and people would pull up on the side of the road and say how much they appreciated how nice we kept up the place,” she said. “Then they’d make some little comment about how they hadn’t been to a library since they were in grade school, and so I’d say, ‘Well come on in then.’ Sometimes they’d take me up on it.”
Because once those people got in the door, Lavengood said she knew the library would work its magic, just like it’s done for thousands of Howard County residents throughout the years.
“Library cards are free,” she said. “I am an adventurer. I do everything spur of the moment. … At one point in my life, I was up for almost anything at any time. And I think reading gives you that too. As I’ve been sitting here and scanning the shelves, I’ve seen everything from outer space to love stories to witches to prep school. If you can think it, you can probably find it at the library.
“Some people really need to disconnect from their lives, even if for a little bit,” Lavengood added. “And everyone is interested in something. So find what that interest in, come through those doors and explore it.”
