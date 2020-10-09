PERU — Three people were injured during a chain reaction crash Friday morning along U.S. 31 in Miami County.
According to an Indiana State Police media release, a 2010 Ford F-150 pickup truck, driven by Michael Bozell, 41, and a 2015 GMC Acadia, driven by Bradford Shelly, 37, both of Indianapolis, were both stopped at a red light near the intersection of U.S. 31 and Business 31 around 10:15 a.m. Friday.
Around that same time, a 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Pamela Langenkamp, 52, Celine, Ohio, approached the red light coming up from behind Bozell and Shelly’s vehicles and failed to slow down or stop, the release stated.
This caused a chain reaction crash, police noted, with the force of the Cherokee pushing the fender of the Acadia into the bumper of the Ford F-150.
Langenkamp was flown by helicopter from the scene to a Fort Wayne hospital with what police described in the release as life-threatening injuries.
Both Shelly and a passenger in his vehicle were also taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and all of their conditions are unknown at this time.
The investigation into the crash is still ongoing, and ISP was assisted at the scene by the Miami County Sheriff’s Department, Pipe Creek Fire Department, the Peru Fire Department, Lutheran EMS and Lutheran Air.
