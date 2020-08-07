Three of the four men who stood trial last November for their roles in what police believe to be the biggest drug ring in Howard County history were each sentenced recently in federal court.
Jason Reed, 51, was sentenced Thursday to 35 years in prison; and Shaun Myers, 38, was sentenced July 30 to 25 years in prison. Federal documents note that Myers has already filed an appeal.
Michael O'Bannon, 36, was sentenced to 37-and-a-half years in prison late last month in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Indiana, according to court records.
The three men, along with Kokomo resident Michael Jones, 38 — sentenced earlier this summer to 35 years in prison — were each found guilty in November 2018 on several charges related to drug trafficking, firearm possession and money laundering during a two-week jury trial that saw the prosecution bring forth over a dozen witnesses and hours of wiretapped telephone conversations.
O'Bannon was also found guilty on a murder-for-hire count for his connection to the attempted killing of a police informant, a charge that O'Bannon's legal defense didn't dispute during trial.
Along with the time in prison, the men will also be required to each spend several years on supervised release and pay several thousands of dollars in fines, the court documents note.
Their sentencings stem from "Operation Law and Order," a lengthy national, state and local drug investigation that resulted in a city-wide execution of multiple search warrants on May 1, 2018.
Around a dozen arrests were made during those raids, along with the confiscation of over 17 pounds of methamphetamine, over 2 pounds of cocaine, over 100 grams of fentanyl, several ounces of marijuana and heroin and 24 firearms.
Further police investigation into the ring also unraveled the use of several drug couriers — mostly women — who would travel to Georgia with money in exchange for drugs, according to Drug Enforcement Administration Special Agent Erik Collins, who testified during last year's trial.
Those drugs were then distributed throughout Central Indiana, Collins testified.
Last November, after O'Bannon, Jones, Reed and Myers were each found guilty, United States Attorney Josh J. Minkler released a statement applauding the verdict, saying that drugs have no place in today's society.
"The U.S. Attorney's Office will continue to dismantle drug trafficking organizations responsible for bringing methamphetamine, fentanyl, and other dangerous drugs into our communities, and we will hold these individuals involved accountable," his statement said in part.
