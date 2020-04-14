Diets can be difficult to navigate. Since no two people are the same, a healthy diet that satisfies one person won't necessarily satisfy another.
While the most effective diets tend to be those that emphasize nutrition while still allowing individuals to indulge in some of their favorite dishes in moderation, the following are three ways that everyone, regardless of their personal preference, can eat healthy every day.
1. Eat lots of whole-grain carbohydrates.
Fad diets tend to paint carbs as the enemy, but various studies have shown just how integral carbohydrates, particularly whole-grain varieties, are to a healthy diet. When buying carbs at the grocery store, shoppers can opt for whole-grain varieties, including whole-grain pastas, brown rice and cereals.
2. Make a concerted effort to eat more fruits and vegetables.
Eat at least five portions of fruits and vegetables every day. That may sound like a lot, but it's pretty easy to incorporate all those healthy fruits and veggies into a diet. For example, add a serving of antioxidant-rich blueberries to your cereal bowl each morning. At dinner time, allow vegetables to take up the most real estate on your plate.
3. Kick added sugars to the curb.
Avoiding added sugars is another way anyone, regardless of their food preferences, can eat healthier every day. Healthy foods such as fruit contain natural sugars and these don't pose a threat to overall health. Added sugars can include honey, molasses and corn syrup, can increase a person's risk for various conditions and diseases, including obesity, heart disease and diabetes.
Eating healthy does not require people to abandon their favorite foods. A few simple adjustments can be all it takes to improve the nutritional value of your diet.
