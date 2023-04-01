Three tornadoes reportedly touched down in Howard County on Friday evening, leaving numerous homes with damage and hundreds without power.
On Saturday evening, the National Weather Service Indianapolis reported an EF-1 tornado with estimated peak winds of 110 mph in Eastern Howard County, and two EF-0 tornadoes with estimated peak winds of 80 mph in southwest Howard County.
In total there were seven total tornados reported by the NWS in the Indianapolis area Friday evening.
The storms, which hit the area just before 11:30 p.m., also partially collapsed two homes and down trees in the area of 400 West and 300 South, according to the NWS. In addition, a building collapsed at 750 West and 5145 South.
At one residence in the 5700 block of 400 South (Indiana 26) on Saturday morning, a vehicle was upside down and intertwined with a boat at a residence destroyed by the storms. A portion of Indiana 26 was closed Saturday morning east of Indiana 19 due to downed power lines and debris on the road.
About 315 people remained without power Saturday evening around 9:30 p.m., according to Duke Energy, and repair and damage assessment was underway per the company website.
Three people were killed and eight others injured in Crawford County, Illinois, after a tornado hit around New Hebron, Bill Burke, the county board chair, said.
Sheriff Bill Rutan said 60 to 100 families were displaced.
“We’ve had emergency crews digging people out of their basements because the house is collapsed on top of them, but luckily they had that safe space to go to,” Rutan said at a news conference.
Illinois state Rep. Adam Niemerg called the tornado “catastrophic.”
That tornado was not far from where three people were killed in Indiana's Sullivan County, about 95 miles southwest of Indianapolis.
Sullivan Mayor Clint Lamb said at a news conference that an area south of the county seat of about 4,000 “is essentially unrecognizable right now" and that several people were rescued from rubble overnight. There were reports of as many as 12 people injured, he said, and search-and-rescue teams combed damaged areas.
“I’m really, really shocked there isn’t more as far as human issues,” he said, adding that recovery “is going to be a very long process.”
Governor Eric J. Holcomb Saturday signed an Executive Order declaring a disaster emergency for Sullivan and Johnson counties because of severe weather that moved through the state overnight Friday into Saturday.
"First and foremost, my thoughts and prayers are with the families of those who have perished in this storm and all who are suffering losses because of this incident. I will remain in contact with emergency management officials as well as local officials in Sullivan and Johnson counties as we continue to assess the damage, and the Indiana Department of Homeland Security is actively engaging with FEMA to assess the damages from the incident," said Holcomb.
