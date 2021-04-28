GREENTOWN — One of three people will be named to the Eastern school board next month.
The board interviewed prospective candidates Tuesday evening. They include Matt Adams, Carrie Wesner and Susan Wilson. Board president Brian Day said there were a total of five candidates who applied for the open position. An executive session narrowed the list down to three who made it to the interview round.
The vacancy comes after the death of Aimee Romero, who was the victim of a murder-suicide in March.
Wilson, who interviewed first, is the wife of former Eastern athletic director Brad Wilson.
She works at Indiana University Kokomo and has been a part of the Eastern community her entire life.
Candidates were asked the same series of questions, which included how they would deal with a parent who has an issue with a staff member, how a superintendent and school board should work together and what they’d say to a family who is considering transferring their student to Eastern.
Wilson said parents often just want to be heard, in response to the board’s question about a parent-staff issue. She said she would hear them out and pass their information to the appropriate person. She also said parents need to work up the chain of command and not start with a school board member.
Each candidate had a similar response to the question.
The board’s question about parents wanting to transfer their child to Eastern provided a glimpse into each candidate’s experience with the school corporation.
For Wesner, she was one of those parents. She and her family moved to the school district from Taylor Community School Corporation.
Wesner said they moved their children to Eastern because of the values they observed in the community. They attend church at Greentown Wesleyan Church, where she serves as a board member.
“The values that are here were things we wanted our kids to be a part of,” Wesner said.
Wesner has a child in fourth grade and another in first grade. When her older child was in first grade at Eastern, she said they had a bad experience with a teacher. This caused them to fall behind in school.
However, that instance was overshadowed by the positive experiences that followed, including teachers helping her child catch up academically.
“We’ve had a million great experiences,” Wesner said. “We just have really great staff.”
Adams rounded out the interviews. He touts the most experience, having served on the Eastern board for 12½ years.
Adams teaches electronics and robotics at Heartland Career Center in Wabash. He will teach at Hinds Career Center in Elwood next year.
Adams said it was his experience on the school board that motivated him to become a teacher. Now, he’s looking to rejoin the board, not to improve the district but to keep it going in the right direction.
“I don’t really have a goal to improve the corporation,” Adams said. “I think the track the corporation is on is excellent.”
Adams said a board member should have no personal agenda — another common theme among the three candidates.
Board members said they were pleased with the quality of the applicants and encouraged them to run for office if they aren’t chosen.
“The fact that you showed up is a good testament to your character,” said Secretary Jordan Buckley.
The next Eastern school board meeting is at 6:30 p.m. May 11.
