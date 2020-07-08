Go big or go home.
That was 18-year-old Victoria Enstrom’s idea behind her cosplay-inspired wearable arts project for the Howard County 4-H Fair. Cosplay is the practice of dressing up as a character from a movie, book or video game,
“This is inspired by The Mandalorian from ‘Star Wars,’” Enstrom said, holding up a foam helmet and showing it off Wednesday afternoon after judges issued awards at the Howard County Government Center. “… I am a huge geek. I was about 8 months old when my parents started taking me to conventions, so I’ve always been around that atmosphere.
“It’s the first time I’ve ever seen anything like this,” Enstrom added, referring to her armored outfit. “Most people paint on shirts with dye, which is really cool, but when I think about wearable art, I think of cosplay. This is the epitome of wearable art for me.”
And the costume itself only took Enstrom a couple days to complete, she said, even with a broken wrist.
It’s one of seven projects the 10-year 4-Her has created for the fair this year, with other entries being in such categories like photography, fine arts and miscellaneous crafts.
But it’s The Mandalorian costume that takes the prize for this year’s personal favorite project, Enstrom added, mostly because she got to combine costuming and cosplay, two of her passions.
In fact, Enstrom said she even has ambitions of one day seeing her name in the end credits of a movie for costume design, citing Lucas Films or Disney as her dream job companies.
“I’ve thought about going into costuming,” she said, adding that she’s going to Indiana University Kokomo in the fall to study new media and visual communications. “My dad’s best friend is actually going to school to be a director in California. … He’s kind of been talking me up about going out there and doing stuff for him for film. So I’m definitely interested in something like that.”
Enstrom then took a few moments to share her own memories of 4-H and what the organization has meant to her over the past 10 years of her life, saying that many people still think 4-H is just about farming.
But that couldn’t be farther from the truth, she noted.
“That’s what I see a lot when I talk to my friends at school and tell them I’m in 4-H,” Enstrom said. “They’re like, ‘Oh, what animal do you show?’ They don’t realize that you can do everything in 4-H. And I love it because this is my 10th year, and it’s helped me grow so much, not only in leadership and being around people, but it’s helped me grow artistically. It’s really helped me a lot as a person grow and find my passion.”
And though fair week is always hectic for the 4-Hers, Enstrom said she’s more than likely going to miss everything about the organization once this chapter of her life is closed.
“I think what I’ll really miss the most is just spending time with my mom,” she said. “This is our bonding time. She’s always there for me and always giving me support. But I’m going to miss the judging too because I love proving myself to people. Proving people wrong is my takeaway from this.”
Enstrom also had a message for those young people out there who might be considering 4-H but who still aren’t quite sure the organization is for them.
“Just get involved,” she said. “If you don’t look into it, you’re probably going to miss out on something. No matter what you’re interested in … they have it. So don’t judge a book by its cover. Just try it out.”
