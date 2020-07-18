Life as a 4-H member can often be a hectic adventure.
From the early wake-up calls that lead into long days to the often tedious task of completing projects on time, those that participate in the organization say it’s often not for the faint of heart.
But it’s also worth every second and a time that will also be missed when it’s gone.
Those were just a few of the sentiments shared during a 10-year ceremony Thursday night at the Howard County 4-H Fairgrounds, an event that saw nearly 30 youth receive plaques and other accolades for spending a consecutive decade with the organization.
But while Thursday was about celebrating accomplishments for the 4-H’ers, it was also about saying goodbye to a large part of their childhoods.
“This really is one big family,” 18-year-old Brayden Lovelace said, referring to 4-H. “… It means quite a bit to us. Ever since third grade, that’s halfway through our elementary school, we’ve been in this. … It’s a lot of hours every summer, so it just means a lot to us.”
Lovelace mainly focuses on swine during fair week, and he credits 4-H for teaching him real-world life lessons like responsibility and dedication.
But it’s the camaraderie he’ll probably miss the most, Lovelace noted.
“Really, this year especially, I missed just being in the barn all week,” he said, referring to COVID-19 restrictions that didn’t allow for animals to be kept in the barns overnight. “We usually would just mess around and have fun and go around and eat food all day, so I am probably going to miss that the most … just seeing my buddies.”
And for fellow 10-year member Josh Rush, the benefits of 4-H are endless, he said.
“It’s really been just touching knowing that I stuck with something for so long and that they’ve rewarded me with a bunch of life skills that I will use farther on in my life,” the 18-year-old said. “Just knowing that I did something for this long is rewarding for myself and also my family, who I know is proud of me.”
Like Lovelace, Rush started out showing animals, but he switched to photography and fine arts later on in his 4-H career.
“I went from showing rabbits to taking pictures,” he said laughing, “so there’s such an unlimited amount of things you can do here. And I would definitely encourage anyone to try it because it teaches you a bunch of skills like responsibility and trustworthiness, just from feeding the animals and keeping them alive, to creating your projects and making sure you turn them in on time.”
The organization also helps you find your passions in life, 18-year-old Alainey Frakes said.
“When I was younger in 4-H, I did so many different things,” she said, “and it helped me develop a lot of my favorite hobbies. For example, I tried baking back then, and now that’s actually what I’m going to be doing in my career field. And I started it all in 4-H.”
Megan Johnson, 18, nodded her head in agreement.
“I think life kind of gets busy sometimes,” she said, “and we forget to pursue our hobbies. So I think this whole experience has allowed me to take time out of my day and pursue the things that make me happy. … With 4-H, it becomes a big part of your life every summer. … But I’ve been able to make some really good memories and some new friends, and I’m definitely going to miss all of that.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.