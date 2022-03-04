4 local companies earn 'Best Place to Work' designation
Companies from various industries throughout the state now have more recruiting leverage, as they can call themselves a 2022 “Best Place to Work in Indiana.”
A total of 125 Hoosier businesses have been named to the Best Places to Work list, including four local companies.
Local companies included on the list include:
- Bowe Digital, LLC, Kokomo
- Indiana Behavior Analysis Academy, Kokomo
- Steinberger Construction, Inc., Logansport
- Community First Bank of Indiana, Kokomo
The annual program, which started in 2006, is presented by the Indiana Chamber of Commerce.
The company rankings will be unveiled May 12 at an awards event sponsored by Ivy Tech Community College.
Top companies in the state were determined through employer reports and comprehensive employee surveys. The Workforce Research Group handled the selection process.
Winners were selected from four categories: small companies of between 15 and 74 U.S. employees; medium companies of between 75 and 249 U.S. employees; large companies of between 250 and 999 U.S. employees; and major companies with 1,000 or more U.S. employees. Out-of-state parent companies were eligible to participate if at least 15 full-time employees are in Indiana.
The 2022 Best Places to Work in Indiana companies range in Hoosier employee count from 15 to nearly 1,300.
The 2022 Best Places to Work in Indiana awards celebration will be open to the public. Individual tickets and tables of 10 are available at www.indianachamber.com/specialevents.
