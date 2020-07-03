INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health Thursday announced that 453 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and private laboratories.
That brings to 46,387 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s total.
In Howard County, there were 550 cases and 57 deaths as of midnight Wednesday. That’s up from Tuesday, when there were 543 cases and 56 deaths.
In Miami County, there are 180 cases and two deaths ,and 30 cases and one death in Tipton County, both of which were unchanged from Tuesday.
A total of 2,469 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 13 over the previous day. Another 193 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 496,835 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 489,716 on Tuesday.
The ISDH COVID-19 call center will be closed July 3-5 and will resume operations at 8 a.m. on Monday, July 6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.