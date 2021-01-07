Five Kokomo residents are now under arrest for what police say are their roles in an armed robbery that occurred at Jackson Morrow Park last September.
According to a Kokomo Police Department media release, Carl M. Brown and Mya L. Dunham, both 20, Keevaughn Guynn and Deonta Singleton, both 18, and 19-year-old Devi Hartson are now each facing a Level 3 felony charge of armed robbery.
Singleton is also facing an additional felony charge of auto theft, the release noted.
While three of the individuals were arrested locally, two of the five — Singleton and Hartson — were arrested in Kentucky and Georgia respectively, according to the release.
Their arrests stem from an incident that occurred around 6:30 a.m. on Sept. 26, 2020, when officers were dispatched to IHOP in reference to an armed robbery that had taken place at nearby Jackson Morrow Park.
When officers arrived on scene, the release noted they spoke with a man who told authorities how several individuals robbed him at gunpoint, shot at him and stole his vehicle while he was inside the park.
The man’s vehicle was recovered a few days later, and the release does not indicate whether any injuries were reported at the time the incident occurred.
This case is still an active investigation, and anyone with additional information is urged to contact Detective Cunningham at 765-456-7136 or the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017. You can also contact Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.