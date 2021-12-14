1 Winter Solstice
Although the actual winter solstice isn’t until Tuesday, Russiaville’s Kokomo-Howard County Public Library will be celebrating the longest night of the year tonight. From 6 p.m. until 8, at 315 Mesa Drive, attendees will be welcomed with a bonfire, hot chocolate and music. The event will be outside, at the library’s Nature Explore Outdoor Classroom. For more information, visit www.khcpl.org.
2 Jolly Red Engine
Santa Claus is teaming up with Sharpsville’s Fire Department on Saturday. Starting at 10 a.m., Engine 42 will lead the jolly firefighter from Liberty Point, through Sharpsville and finally arrive in Prairie Acres. For more information, visit the fire department’s Facebook page or call (765) 963-2525.
3 Christmas In Drag
A Christmas themed drag show will bring cheer to Sun King Kokomo on Saturday. The tap room, which is at 500 N. Buckeye St., will be open to all ages and invites audience members to dress festively. $15 digital presale tickets will be required for admittance. Although the show starts at 8 p.m., doors will open at 7 with first come first served tables and chairs. For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit kokomopride.lgbt/events.
4 Carol of the Bells
Joyful Sound, a community handbell choir based in Indianapolis and Greenwood, will play a Christmas concert at Grace United Methodist Church, 219 W. Mulberry St. The family friendly show, which starts at 3 p.m. on Saturday, will be free and open to the public. For more information, call (765) 888-3278.
5 Christmas Concert
The Kokomo Zion United Methodist Church, 5051 E. 400 N., will host a Christmas concert Sunday evening. Starting at 3 p.m., Matt Gerhard, director of music, will assist the Kokomo Zion Concert Choir and guest orchestral musicians in spreading holiday cheer. The setlist ranges from classic Christmas songs to more modern favorites. Donations will be accepted. For more information, call (765) 628-3605.
All weekend
Christmas at the Seiberling
Visit the ghost of Kokomo’s Christmas past at the Seiberling Mansion. The different sections of the estate, which is open Tuesday through Sunday from 1 p.m. until 4, are decorated to represent various decades. The mansion will also host special evening tours, which will be free but require timed tickets, on Friday from 4 until 8. Saturday, free candlelight tours will take visitors through the mansion with dimmed house lights. For more information, visit howardcountymuseum.org/programs/christmas-at-the-seiberling.
City of Lights in Highland Park
Every night, until the end of the year, visitors will be able to drive past more than 50 holiday-themed light displays in Highland Park. The bright, colorful display begins at dusk every night and is free to attend. For more information, visit https://visitkokomo.org/city-of-lights-in-highland-park/
Frozen Sandlot
The Kokomo Municipal Stadium, 400 S Union St., has been transformed into an outdoor ice-skating rink. The rink’s hours of operation vary, so check the website www.frozensandlot.com for availability and to purchase tickets.
