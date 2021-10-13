Arbor Homes has plans to build more homes on the southwest side of Kokomo, effectively expanding on its Webster Crossing subdivision.
Charles Russell, land entitlement manager for Arbor Homes, presented a conceptual plan of the development at Tuesday night’s Kokomo Plan Commission meeting.
According to Russell, Arbor Homes is proposing single-family homes on 69 lots on farmland located just east of its current Webster Crossing subdivision. Details of the plan are subject to change as the development moves through plat, development plan, stormwater and drainage approvals.
The owner of the land, O’Donnell Family Farms LLC, is seeking rezoning of the 22-acre property to R3, medium density residential. The Plan Commission voted unanimously Tuesday to give the rezoning request a favorable recommendation to the Kokomo City Council, which will have final say on the request.
The homes will vary in style, but would be similar to the type of homes currently in Webster Crossing.
Russell said Arbor Homes currently offers 11 different floor plans and both one-story and two-story homes with a minimum of three bedrooms. Additionally, the new development would be slightly less dense than Webster Crossing with 3.18 housing units per one acre, Russell said. That’s slightly less than Webster Crossing’s 3.4 units per acre.
A timetable for the beginning of sales and construction of homes was not given. Russell said sale prices of the proposed development would be similar to Webster Crossing. Property records show that homes in that subdivision have been sold for anywhere between $150,000 to $250,000, depending on the floor plan.
According to the conceptual plan, main access to the development would be from an extension of Zartman Road to South Webster Road that would run north of the proposed subdivision, with additional access from the south as well, though the details of where that exactly would be located is not finalized yet.
“This, we see as a natural extension of (Webster Crossing),” Russell said of the proposed development.
“We don’t like to pursue properties that we feel aren't a good fit for the community,” Russell added. “We want to build good homes and add to the communities that we go into. We feel we’re right in line with what the (Kokomo) Comprehensive Plan says.”
Three people who are either homeowners on South Webster Street or a relative to one spoke during public comment Tuesday. Both raised questions about issues such as easements and property lines, but did not object to the development as a whole, and, in fact, supported it.
Webster Crossing was initially approved in 2004, and construction began in 2005.
The first two sections were partially built until construction ceased during the economic downturn, but construction activity started again in 2015 and has continued ever since.
In 2018, the company received approval to develop 220 additional lots in the subdivision. The company at the time said all 220 homes should be constructed within the next eight to 10 years, possibly earlier depending on the speed of sales.
