The 2022 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb & Charity Fundraiser was held at the YMCA on Sunday. Firefighters and police officers climbed 110 stories, representing the number of stories in the World Trade Center, in honor of the lives lost on 9/11. Money raised goes to the Capt. Marty Meyers and the Dep. Carl Koontz scholarship funds.

