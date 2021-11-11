A bolstered partnership between the Excel Center and Ivy Tech Community College aims to better expose students to post-graduation opportunities.
The two schools have worked together in the past, but a new facet of that collaboration debuted this fall when a group of Excel students began taking dual credit courses at Ivy Tech.
Students are taking classes in automotive technology, construction and welding, and one student is learning to be a certified nursing assistant (CNA). Each student is also working toward a high school diploma.
The goal is to have students graduate with both a diploma and college credit or a certification.
In the past, students didn’t take certification classes until closer to graduation.
“It (the partnership) has done well, but what we found was our students weren’t getting the foundation,” said Emily Fritsch, director of the Excel Center.
Now, they dual-enroll at the community college as a freshman or sophomore at the Excel Center. This gives them more time to sample different possible careers. The Excel Center pays for the classes.
Ethan Heicher, vice chancellor for academic affairs at Ivy Tech, said both schools worked to make the partnership more intentional and streamlined for students. One way this was done was by bringing Excel students to campus.
By being on campus, students can better envision themselves attending college. They also get familiar with Ivy Tech and are afforded all the same services of other students on campus.
“Breaking that physical barrier is really important,” Heicher said.
That intentionality also drove the Excel Center and Ivy Tech to align their school calendars. Previously, Excel students started earlier than Ivy Tech did, which made certification courses — and the tests associated with them — difficult to complete on time.
“That calendar is a prime example in how we’re ironing out that partnership,” Heicher said.
Aligned calendars will also allow students to easily continue their education at Ivy Tech upon graduating. Previously, students would have to wait a year or even 18 months. Fritsch said they want to continue the momentum students build while earning dual credits.
“One of our goals is to have students graduate with us and continue at Ivy Tech seamlessly,” she said.
Most Excel Center students are older than high-school age. They have often dropped out of high school, sometimes to support their family. Many students are at or near the poverty level.
“This partnership is about showing students a smoother pathway to college,” Heicher added.
Ivy Tech classes offer students a chance to network and make connections they wouldn’t have otherwise.
Take Bill Slonaker’s construction class, for example.
Representatives from Heritage Custom Painting spoke to Excel students on Tuesday morning. Slonaker said some even took an interest.
“You never know, maybe there’s a painter or two,” he said.
Since it’s an entry-level course, students are exposed to a little bit of everything. Slonaker said that while the class could turn students on to a possible career, they can also learn practical knowledge that will help in their personal lives, such as the difference between screwdrivers and how to work on one’s own home.
Elijah Taylor wants to be a sheriff deputy but said the class has covered concepts like teamwork, working with customers and management, which are beneficial for any job.
Construction could also be a good backup plan, he said.
“I think it’s always good to have a fallback plan, and I think this is a good fallback plan,” Taylor said.
“If anything, I can know how to fix my own house,” added Colt Voss, another student in the class.
The Ivy Tech courses are a nice change of pace for students. Fritsch said the hands-on courses are engaging, and they help students see why the high school classes they are taking matter.
“It becomes more tangible,” Fritsch said. “They’re seeing it.”
Slonaker said the revamped partnership has the potential to change lives and help students find a career they are passionate about.
It could also help break generational poverty. For many Excel students, they’ll be the first in their families to go to college or finish high school.
“This is an opportunity to change the dynamic,” Heicher said. “We hope the community will support it.”
Fritsch said Excel Centers and Ivy Tech campuses across the state have aligned their calendars, but Kokomo is the first location to roll out the new partnership and essentially serves as a pilot site.
