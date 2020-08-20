Several white pillars stand upright in a giant square, with words like "loyalty," "humility," "hope" and "honor" etched into their sides.
The memorial is known as the Peace Garden, symbolizing the sacrifices of Pearl Harbor survivors, Japanese-Americans who were held in internment camps during World War II and members of Hawaii National Guard’s 100th Battalion.
The Peace Garden is the result of an Indiana University Kokomo service project in 2006, and it used to be on the grounds of Darrough Chapel Park.
But during a community open house this Saturday, the memorial will officially be dedicated to a new home at Jackson Street Commons, an apartment complex for formerly homeless veterans just north of downtown Kokomo.
To passersby, Jackson Street Commons — opened in May 2014 and located at 322 E. Jackson St. — might look more like an office building than a residence, but for the 28 men and women inside, it’s a safe haven and an opportunity for a second chance at life.
“We are under something called the Housing First Model,” Director Angie Ciski said. “In a nutshell, Housing First says you take those folks in our community that are experiencing homelessness and are veteran specific and prioritize the most vulnerable. Then you provide a stable housing piece first and then easy access to supportive services. You’ll then see they’re going to be in a much better area to work on their reasons of why they’re homeless in the first place.
“We often call ourselves a place to call home for veterans that have experienced hardships in their lives due to being homeless,” Ciski added. “… These are people that at one time in their lives took the oath and put on their uniform, so it’s great to have a supportive housing program to be able to provide that assistance and support.”
Bill Gibson has been a resident of Jackson Street Commons for over three years, and the United States Marine Corps veteran said the facility has helped completely turned his life around.
“For a long time, veterans have gotten the short end of the stick in everything in every walk of life,” Gibson said. “That is changing, and it has already changed some, but this place is like open arms. They invite you in and don’t judge you for who you were or what your past was and they try to help you make a better future.”
Prior to arriving at Jackson Street Commons, Gibson was staying in his father’s garage after a stroke and subsequent hurricane forced him back to Kokomo from Key West, Florida.
But now he finally has his own address again, Gibson said smiling.
“This place has allowed me at times to get back on my feet and start getting things back together,” he added. “… And it’s meant a lot because what this place does is what I couldn’t necessarily do on my own. In Kokomo alone, rent is so outrageous for a single person that without this place, I’d probably be living in a shack down the back alley in a bad part of town as opposed to living here. It gives me stability and a decent home.”
Gibson also sits on the facility’s resident council, and he is one of the organizers of Saturday’s open house.
“Many people still don’t know who we are here,” he said, “and an open house is a good way to show the community who we are and what we are and what we provide to the community. The whole idea of it was to help bring the community together."
What better way to do that than to have a carnival-themed event, Gibson added, complete with food and games like balloon pop, a bean bag and ring toss, a duck pond and a dunk tank.
Both Gibson and Ciski were also quick to note that the open house has already been approved by the Howard County Health Department, and strict social distancing and other precautions — like wearing face masks — will also be required to ensure the highest level of safety.
And somewhere between the food and the games, organizers of Saturday’s event also want the public to walk away with a greater sense of understanding too.
“I guess the basic message would be to just come be our neighbors,” Gibson said. “We have neighbors here, but just living next to someone doesn’t make you a neighbor. Knowing someone makes you a neighbor. And I want the community to know us and for us to know them. Because if everybody knows everybody, then we can look out for each other. … It’s a win-win.”
