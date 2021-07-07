Everett Collins was sharp as a tack as he told stories of his life recently.
He talked about where he grew up (by Ervin School), all the addresses of his childhood homes (there were seven or eight) and his first job (selling newspapers for a penny-and-a-half each).
“I put it (newspaper earnings) all aside for a bicycle,” he said. “I bought it for $25. It took a lot of newspapers.”
Chances are, if Everett Collins is asked to talk about his life, he’ll talk for hours. He has done and been everything — a veteran, entrepreneur, inventor, father, husband and friend.
Today, he turns 100 years old. He was born July 7, 1921, in Kokomo to Leslie (Alexander) and Clarence Collins.
His tight-knit family, including daughter, Patty Collins; stepdaughters, Kathy Laird and Nancy Richmond; as well as close family friend, Brenda Snow, sat in on Everett’s June 15 interview with the Tribune.
His dry wit and steady demeanor portrayed a humble storyteller, but the women in the room made sure to brag for him.
“He knows everything,” Laird said.
“He’s thought of very highly,” Richmond said.
He ignored the boasts and began talking about how he sold crops from the family farm and mushrooms he picked from the pasture. His first out-of-school job was at Kroger, where he moved up the ranks.
He was drafted into the Army in 1942 to fight in World War II, with training to repair and maintain Army vehicles. He boarded the Queen Elizabeth to take a four-day trip across the ocean, landing in Scotland, but traveled to Rushden, England, shortly after.
The soldier talked about the comforts — or lack thereof — where they were stationed. He lamented the beds were made of straw. When he saw an extra mattress during his duties, he asked to take it.
“I was able to make my bed for the first time in months,” he said. Eventually his immaculate bed earned him a three-day pass to visit London.
Another thing that set Everett Collins apart was being one of the few soldiers who could type.
The veteran said that his choice to take the typing elective in high school paid off, as he was able to do office work and help out those in the higher ranks. The work crews spent their time maintaining and repairing vehicles.
“I didn’t do any of it because I stayed in the office and typed things,” he said. “The guys got me to press their clothes, so I did things like that.”
Some stories were lighthearted. Once, he was able to reallocate lost mail to give children packs of gum, earning the nickname, “The Gum Chum.” Another time, he earned $300 by selling cheap cigarettes he kept from rations because he didn’t smoke.
During this time, Everett Collins’ unit was part of the preparation for the Battle of Normandy, the successful invasion of the German-occupied Western Europe during the war.
“We took all of our trucks,” he said. “We fixed them up with putty and wax and whatnot so we could drive them underwater. To make sure we had them right, we’d drive in tanks of water.”
He said the troops’ khakis were sprayed with paraffin to keep gas from harming their bodies. His unit loaded their vehicles onto landing craft tank and waited for the invasion. The only time he broke his smile while talking June 15 was when he spoke of the carnage from the Battle of Normandy.
“When the bombing stopped, they told us to take off,” he said. “Here they were, bringing back truckloads of Americans in GMC trucks. They had bulldozers digging up a big trough where they were laying them down. They just took their dog tags, laid them down, and covered them up with dirt. There was no markers on them.”
After that solemn moment, Everett Collins went back to smiling, talking about an important trip to retrieve a set of dentures for his driver. He also recalled the French citizens’ joy.
“Everywhere we went, they would try to give us something,” he said. “They were all happy.”
Everett Collins returned to Kokomo in December 1945, and he married Mildred Collins on Dec. 26. The couple had three children, John, Patty and David Collins.
He took a job at Pittsburg Plate Glass and worked his way up until he decided to seek training in engineering. From his training, he realized how inefficient some of the work was, and he spoke up.
“I was promoted to the engineering department,” he said. “I saved them lots of costs and taught them how to do things more (efficiently).”
Eventually, the engineer became inventor by learning how to affordably create TV antennas. Once the word got around, demand was high.
“As soon as I made one that worked, one place wanted a dozen,” he said. “Another place wanted 30, and then another wanted more.”
But Everett Collins continued to branch out. He opened an electronics store on Apperson Way, which he eventually sold “lock, stock and barrel” to a company in southern Indiana to move on to other things.
No matter what industry he entered, he excelled, Snow said. The veteran, along with his daughter, Patty, started making marble items, such as countertops, fountain pens and ash trays. He also started selling real estate, and at one point he owned an apple orchard.
“He had the vision and he also had the salesmanship,” Snow said. “Whatever he thought up, he could make work.”
Eventually, he sold the business as real estate took more time due to his focus on commercial real estate. But his hand-made items have carried on.
“I still have countertop in the kitchen that’s made up from walnut shells that were crushed,” Patty Collins said. “He made a resin mold, poured the walnut shells in there and tamped them down. I’ve had that for about 25 years.”
While Everett Collins is a lifelong businessman, his loved ones said he’s a great father, friend and husband. Mildred Collins died in 1994 due to Parkinson’s disease. He married Marie Collins in 1995, and she died in December 2014, also due to Parkinson’s disease.
“He was a caretaker for both wives, they both had Parkinson’s, and they both never had to go to a nursing home,” Richmond said. “He cooked, cleaned. He still cooks and cleans.”
In spite of his age, Everett Collins has remained remarkably independent. Up until recently, he golfed regularly and still mowed his own lawn.
He lives on his own (with frequent check-ins from family), and tends to do things for himself, even if he shouldn’t. Patty Collins said he still tries to get on a ladder to trim the top off a tall bush in his front yard.
He won’t miss a Monday night game of euchre. Laird said that he can remember hands and moves from games when no one else at the table can.
Snow said that Everett Collins tells a joke about the secret to a long life. He was shy about telling it, but the lesson behind the joke is to avoid smoking and drinking.
So much of Collins’ stories went untold during the interview, but he provided memories written on lined notebook paper. In one essay, he wrote about growing up in poverty during the Great Depression, and an exciting time when things improved after a move in 1933.
“For the first time we had a nice home with a bathroom, basement, furnace, gas, water, everything,” he wrote.
In another, dated March 2, 2018, he wrote about visiting his old home by Ervin School.
“The sun was shining bright today so I decided to drive past the area where I was born,” he wrote.
During the trip, he was surprised to find his grandparents’ graves, adding that his grandpa, James, died at 77, and his grandma, Martha, died at 87. At the bottom of the page, he wrote three simple words.
“Time marches on.”
