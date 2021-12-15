Editor’s note: In the “A Day With ... “ series, Tribune reporters give readers a glimpse into a typical day of various residents from Howard, Tipton, Miami or Cass counties with unique jobs. Photographers also will provide photos and videos from each subject’s day. Visit our website at kokomotribune.com to view more photos from Spencer Durham’s day with Heather Bott.
Heather Bott was back in the gym two days after competing in a Spartan Race in the Arizona desert.
The personal trainer had three clients on her schedule on a Monday afternoon in November.
Madi Rodabaugh arrived shortly before her 3 p.m. session. The two jumped right into the day’s workout.
“Spicy, but fine,” Rodabaugh said after completing a set of dumbbell shoulder raises.
The workout was a full-body one that hit major muscles groups including biceps, triceps and legs.
Bott operates Nothing Bott Fit out of her home. She turned her basement into a gym and works with clients in person and online.
Rodabaugh was one of Bott’s first clients and has been for about a year.
“I wanted it to be a lifestyle change,” she said. “I was okay with going slow, because I didn’t want to fail like every time before.”
New clients fill out a questionnaire so Bott can tailor a program to their specific needs and what they’re looking for.
“When people first sign up, their main intention is weight loss,” Bott said.
Bott is a proponent of starting slow and simple, especially if someone is new to working out altogether. A first session might just be Bott teaching form and demonstrating exercises.
“I’ve had people come to me and say, ‘I don’t know what to do,’” she said. “If people have never worked out before, I don’t push them to over-commit.”
Clients usually get with Bott twice a week.
Some clients, like Rodabaugh, are regulars with Bott. Others just need a little help getting going and start working out on their own after a few weeks.
A passion turned business
Bott opened Nothing Bott Fit last year. She is a certified personal trainer.
Bott’s journey from a surgical technician to personal trainer began in 2016. Looking to see what she could accomplish, she competed in body building shows.
It would unlock a passion and a desire to make it her full-time job. She worked her way up to launching her own business, continuing to work in the medical field while building a client base. Then she went for it.
“It wasn’t anything I wanted to do long term,” Bott said of her day job. “I wanted to be my own boss and run my own business.”
Bott scoured Facebook Marketplace and was able to stock her gym for much less than what it would have cost to buy all the machines and weights new.
Her basement also has a room for when she and her partner fosters cats. They have five of their own that you’ll see, and maybe even meet, when you first enter their home.
A foster cat room next to a gym is just good marketing. Bott said she’s had clients adopt cats before.
A lifestyle change
For some, Bott is the push they need to make exercising a regular thing.
Amy Kinder is one of them. Kinder started in June after she saw Nothing Bott Fit on social media.
Kinder was Bott’s 4:30 p.m. client. Bott got her heart rate going with some lunges on a Smith machine.
“You know how much I love lunges,” Kinder said before getting into position.
A Smith machine is a weight machine that is similar to a squat rack. The main difference is the barbell is fixed within a set of rails, which allows it to slide up and down. Found in almost all commercial gyms, one of its main benefits is the ability for a user to self-spot.
Between sets, Bott and Kinder talk about their weekends. Bott asks her about getting a dog, remembering a previous conversation.
“If it’s meant to be, it’s meant to be,” Kinder said. There is one family ahead of her on the adoption list.
Sessions with Bott aren’t in-your-face-intense, though she can ramp up the intensity with exercises. The personal trainer watches her clients keenly and offers subtle cues, such as a couple fingers on one’s spine to emphasize squeezing the shoulder blades together.
Bott’s twice-weekly sessions are just what Kinder needed for a more active lifestyle.
“I needed a little more motivation,” she said. “One day I just said I was gonna bite the bullet and do it.”
Now, Kinder works out on her own as well.
“I look forward to it,” she said. “Honestly, I have a much clearer mind. It’s helped all around.”
Kinder completes multiple sets of body squats, seated rows, shoulder raises, leg extensions and hip thrusts, the latter of which is a good exercise for those looking to build their glutes.
Small changes, big results
Bott also offers her services online. Through an app, Bott can upload workouts and can see when a client has completed them.
Nutrition is another service Bott offers.
Better eating habits are usually the most challenging part of nutritional coaching. It takes time to meal plan and prep. Food labels don’t help, either, as they can be deceiving, Bott said.
The personal trainer has been through more intense eating programs and weight loss regiments when she was body building. Sixteen-week cuts, losing a pound a week, got Bott where she needed to be, but isn’t something she’ll recommend to her clients, nor is it safe in the long term.
“It’s not really good to cut like that all the time,” she said. “Don’t get glamorized from all the stuff you see on social media.”
Limiting sweets and how often one eats out are easy ways to build a better eating habit. Portion sizes, above all else, is another easy way to get started.
“That’s what I tell people — start out with small changes,” Bott said.
It makes larger goals, such as shedding 20 pounds, more manageable. A coach guiding one through the journey helps, too.
“I’m here to remind you that you can do it,” Bott said.
