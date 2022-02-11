Editor’s note: In the “A Day With ... “ series, Tribune reporters give readers a glimpse into a typical day of various residents from Howard, Tipton, Miami or Cass counties with unique jobs. Photographers also will provide photos and videos from each subject’s day. Visit our website at kokomotribune.com to view more photos from Kim Dunlap's day with Matthew Davidson.
When Matthew Davidson was a kid, he asked his mom one day what he should draw.
Draw the dog, she told him.
“I said, ‘No, I don’t want to draw the dog,'’’ he told the Tribune recently, a smile stretched across his face as he did.
Davidson didn’t know it then, but that desire to draw outside the box would be a blessing that he’s used countless times in his current profession.
Some artists use photography, acrylics or clay to show off their talents.
Davidson uses ink.
Learning the ropes
Davidson — who works at the Bohemian Tattoo Club in downtown Kokomo — has been tattooing for roughly 20 years now, a calling he said he first felt as a teenager.
Big into his art classes and even president of his high school’s art club, Davidson began his tattoo artist apprenticeship shortly after he graduated high school in 2000.
And after a short stint in college, where he earned his associate degree in graphic design, Davidson went right back to tattooing.
"Typically, the way you want to start is to serve that apprenticeship under an artist that you admire that’s going to be able to teach you some things," he said. “Some people just like to start out in their garage or whatever and feel like they’re developing these skills, but they’re actually digging themselves into a hole when they just have to re-learn everything the right way.”
For instance, the first six months of Davidson’s apprenticeship focused on proper cleaning habits, he noted, making sure he didn’t cross-contaminate the equipment or not fully sterilize the needles.
“So, to really learn the business properly, you need to go to somebody that’s been through that apprenticeship process themselves,” he said.
And of course, along with learning proper sterilization and cleaning, there is the actual tattooing part, too.
Putting the art in tattoo artist
Davidson patted his thigh and smiled when he recalled the first tattoo he ever did.
“It was on myself,” he said.
After all, that was the way his mentor learned, so that was the way he was going to learn, too.
“Do you remember that old cartoon Jabber Jaw the shark? It’s a very specific cartoon, but it has a good mixture of long lines and short lines, and I had just learned lining, so that’s the way I started.”
From lining techniques, Davidson then learned how to lay color and create blends.
Baby steps, he noted.
“You learn one thing at a time, and then one hand just eventually washes the other,” he said. “You slowly just get to learn different techniques.”
These days, roughly 40-50% of Davidson’s body is inked, with everything from the serious — a scarred Frankenstein face on his neck in honor of his mentor — to the silly — a portrait of a friend on his rear end.
“To me, they don’t have to have this crazy backstory or be meaningful and deep,” he admitted.
But Davidson — who is also an accomplished oil and acrylic painter — does believe in the power of unique tattoos, something he encourages his clients to look into as well when they come to him for their first consultation.
Because while tattoos come in all shapes and sizes, their power is often in the stories they tell.
“I do a lot of memorial tattoos, and a lot of people when they come in want the cross with the birth and death date, or a cancer ribbon if that’s what took their loved one, or something like that,” he said. “To me, that’s all about death. … One time, this guy wanted a memorial for his grandpa. I asked him what his grandpa did, and he said he was a farmer.
“I was like, well most farmers have a specific brand of tractors that they use,” Davidson added. “He said instantly, ‘International Harvester.’ So ... his cross became this cross with tractor tires and an International Harvester and farm scene. It made it much more personalized to him. Things like that are some of the most meaningful things I get to do.”
And though Davidson is always proud of his work, he acknowledged that tattooing is somewhat different than other forms of artwork.
“I sort of think of it like selling a painting,” he said. “It’s having someone that appreciates the work you put into something that much. It’s definitely satisfying. But there’s also something strange, too, in a way, as someone who does like to sell paintings. When I’m gone, that painting is still going to be around for people to go and see. But when it comes to tattoos, once that person’s gone, my work is essentially gone. It’s that personal to me.”
And though Davidson has never had an apprentice himself, he said he’s always open to the idea of passing on his knowledge to the next generation of tattoo artists.
He also took a few moments to offer some words of encouragement and advice for those who want to follow in his footsteps.
“First and foremost, focus on art,” he said. “I can’t express that enough. Take all your art classes, even if it’s just one you found online. … Then, find that artist that you admire and bother them without bothering them. I drove 45 minutes to the shop I did my apprenticeship at. … But that knowledge picked up along the way, that’s completely invaluable.”
