PERU – Marcet Spahr and her daughter, Anastasia, are what the French might call “très accompli.”
Don’t know what that means? Just ask one of them. They could easily tell you it translates to “very accomplished.”
And that’s just what they are. After all, they each received prestigious honors this year for their fluency and work with the French language.
Marcet, who has taught French at Maconaquah High School for 10 years, was named the Teacher of the Year by the Indiana chapter of the American Association of Teachers of French. She’s now in the running to be named the state’s world language teacher of the year.
That was followed by Anastasia, who will be a senior at Maconaquah, earning a platinum honor in the 2020 National French Contest, known as the Le Grand Concours. The achievement means she was the top scorer in the nation in her division.
In fact, Anastasia received a perfect score on the two-day test, beating out nearly all of the 14,498 students around the country who participated in the competition in the level-three division.
“I was surprised I did as well as I did,” she said. “I was not expecting a perfect score.”
Marcet said she was also blown away by her daughter’s achievement.
“I was astounded, because I know the level-three test is very difficult,” she said. “But she’s invested a lot of time practicing every single day.”
But Anastasia had to give some credit to her French teacher – who just happens to also be her mom.
Anastasia has been Marcet’s student at the high school since she was a freshman. But her tutelage started way before that.
Marcet said she has been speaking French to her daughter since she was a baby, singing her songs in the language and reciting the French alphabet.
In fact, the first time Anastasia said the word “yellow,” she didn’t say it in English. She said it in French.
Anastasia really started dedicating herself to the language in fifth grade, when she downloaded the language-learning app called Duolingo to beef up her vocabulary and grammar. By the time she started taking her mom’s class, she had a firm grasp of French that allowed her to excel.
And it didn’t hurt that Anastasia was learning from a teacher who would be named the best in the state. And there’s no doubt Marcet had the credentials to qualify for it.
She first started teaching French in Logansport in 1997 before stopping after five years to become a stay-at-home mom. She went back to teaching the language in 2010 at Maconaquah.
Since then, Marcet has helped set up an exchange program at the school. She’s led two trips to Brioude, France, with her students, and hosted French students five times at Maconaquah.
She has served as both president and vice president two years each at the state chapter of the American Association of Teachers of French, and presented on French topics numerous times at conferences and seminars.
But even with her work teaching and promoting the language, Marcet was still surprised to be named teacher of the year.
“I’m very honored to be recognized,” she said. “I’m grateful for the support I’ve had from the association. It’s a fulfilling recognition, and I’m grateful for their help throughout my career.”
Maconaquah Superintendent James Callane said the honors received by Anastasia and Marcet are impressive on their own, but the fact they received them the same year is unprecedented at the district. And that’s not even considering their relationship.
“To have a mother and daughter recognized at the highest level is quite special,” he said. “We couldn’t be more proud.”
In a way, Anastasia and Marcet winning top French awards is carrying on a family tradition.
Marcet’s mother and grandmother both majored in French in college and were disciples of the language. Marcet, of course, majored in it as well, along with comparative literature.
And now Anastasia plans to study French when she goes to college – although she doesn’t plan on becoming a teacher. She said she has plans to become a writer.
But it’s not just the language. Both of them love French culture, too. On top of speaking it together when they’re at home, they also love watching French movies and listening to French music together.
“It’s all wrapped together for me – the language, the culture and the countries,” Marcet said. “I find the language incredibly beautiful and the culture is embedded in that for me.”
The two have also travelled together to France as part of the school exchange program. They had planned to go again this spring, but the trip was canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Beyond that, the family has taken a few trips to French-speaking parts of Canada.
For Anastasia, her family’s heritage speaking the language is a major reason why she studies it. But there’s also an innate joy in learning a foreign language, she said.
“I just think it’s really cool, and I enjoy being able to speak another language,” she said. “I think it’s cool to be able to read books in their original language. I don’t know where life will take me, but if it should take me to a French speaking country, then I’ll be prepared.”
In the end, speaking French has always been a bond between Marcet and Anastasia. But now, that bond is stronger than ever after they each won prestigious honors in the language they both love.
“It’s amazing,” Marcet said. “It really is. It’s been a really nice celebration for both of us.”
