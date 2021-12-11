Editor’s Note: This is the first of a three-part series, set to run each Saturday throughout December, titled “A sit-down with Reba Harris.”
Reba Harris has rarely backed down from a challenge.
It’s in her blood, she noted — this fighter’s mentality that has helped propel the 81-year-old to help revolutionize addiction recovery in women throughout central Indiana.
Harris has been the hub of Gilead House, an organization that offers wraparound treatment and support for women recently released from jail or prison, mainly for drug offenses.
The Tribune sat down with Harris, Gilead House’s executive director, recently at her office to discuss the organization, as well as the many other paths that have shaped Harris and helped lead her to where she is today.
And as cars whizzed by outside a nearby window, signaling the hurriedness of a random Tuesday morning, the mood inside Harris’ office was calm as she stared at a picture from her youth.
“I was born and grew up in Marion, Indiana,” she said, “during what they called the Jim Crow era. … We were not allowed to swim in the pools in Marion. We were not allowed to go roller skating at the local rink. If we went to the movies, we had to sit upstairs, things like that. Marion had lynching, of course, during that time, so I tell people that maybe we were so disciplined because our parents didn’t want any trouble.”
But while life around Marion for a young African American child was difficult in those times, so was home life, Harris admitted.
“My father was an alcoholic, and my mother was bi-racial,” she said. “So she wasn’t treated well at all. … And then my father, he worked and somehow took care of us. … We always had food on the table, things like that. And we always had good rummage sale clothes.
“But I still remember at the age of 12, saying, ‘Dear God, please help me be a better parent than my parents.’ My parents were the best they could be at that time, but I knew I wanted to be different. And so I really learned around that time how God said to treat people and things like that.”
And because of the time period, there was also another difference in young Harris’ life, too.
Schooling.
While her white counterparts were bussed to elementary school, Harris and her siblings would walk to D.A. Payne, a one-room schoolhouse that housed eight grades.
“There was one teacher and 40 students,” Harris remembered. “So I didn’t get a lot of education. But my teacher said if she could just teach us to read and count, she thought we could make it in this world.”
Of course, her teacher did even more than that, Harris recalled.
Have you ever had someone step up and go the extra mile for you, someone who went above and beyond just to put a smile on your face?
For Harris, that someone was Miss Nevada Pate.
“I tell the women here all the time, ‘You may have a bad parent … or your home life may suck, and you might not be able to be removed from that, but God can put people in your life to help you through that,’” Harris noted. “Nevada Pate was our teacher, and she would take me home with her on the weekends. She knew how my home life was, you know. … And we would go to Kresge’s. We couldn’t sit at the snack bar, but we could get food and take it home. … Then she’d take me downtown, things like that. It was so fun for a child like me.”
And when Harris reached fifth grade, Pate even let her teach the younger students at D.A. Payne, which Harris said she enjoyed.
Then, when Harris was in the seventh grade, the city de-segregated and closed down D.A. Payne.
Harris said she finally had the chance to ride a school bus, and she didn’t have too many problems at her new school.
“I wasn’t as educated as the other kids, but school is school I suppose,” she said. “Even now, I still have someone proofread my papers because I feel like I still don’t have all the skills I need as a writer because of my lack of education early on.”
After eighth grade, Harris went onto Marion High School, where she said she never really saw people who looked like her in a textbook.
“The peanut guy, George Washington Carver, that’s pretty much the only Black person I learned about in school back then,” she recalled. “We did learn about slavery and things of that nature, but that was about it.”
But though Harris acknowledged her education was sparse, she also knew she wanted to do something in her life that could help and serve other people.
“I always knew that God was watching me,” Harris admitted. “I grew up with a God awareness, so that really helped me through.”
And upon graduation, Harris took a test to become a nurse.
She didn’t pass.
“I just didn’t have that background of education that I needed,” she said.
Instead, Harris fell in love and married at 19, moving to Kokomo soon after.
And for the next several years, Harris raised a family and worked at places like Delco Electronics, all the while taking skill classes offered to her through General Motors.
And after retirement, at the age of 53, Harris enrolled at Indiana Wesleyan University.
“I wanted to do something,” she said. “I wanted to help people. When I started (college), I said my goal would be to go to Trinity (St. Vincent Kokomo Trinity House) and do groups there a couple times a week for their patients, just to have something to do.
“I was an addict for 23 years, prescriptions from having 10-12 surgeries, you know,” she said. “So I understand where people are coming from.”
But then, in 1995, the course of Harris’ life shifted, and the results of that shift have gone on to help save hundreds of women over the course of the past 20 years.
“God spoke to me,” Harris said, “and he asked me to start a place for his daughters. … So here I am, an African American woman coming in, telling people what God wanted me to do. I suppose that alone shut a door in most folks’ eyes.”
Coming next Saturday: Opening the door: The Gilead House and breaking the stigma of addiction
