Herb Johnson sat parked in his GMC Acadia for around 90 minutes along West Sycamore Street on Wednesday afternoon when he finally got his cue to pull into Woody’s Food Store.
His reward for waiting? Twenty-five dollars in free gas for his 20-gallon tank.
“This is a blessing, man,” Johnson said. “The way the economy is and with food prices going up, this is a blessing. I thank God for this place giving people a break, because it means a lot.”
Johnson was the first of 100 people to get $25 in free fuel. Behind him sat a half-mile line stretching along the highway.
The gas giveaway was funded by Indiana Heartland Federal Credit Union, which sponsors community outreach initiates throughout the year.
Mary James, the credit union’s marketing and compliance specialist, said they’ve given away food or paid for people’s hotdogs at a local drive-in, but this is the first time the credit union has handed out free gas.
It only makes sense, she said, considering the record-high prices. The price on Wednesday sat at $4.89, and it’s expected to go even higher.
“We love doing things in the community and giving back any way we can,” James said. “This is just a way to help out people with the cost of gas and inflation. Times are really tough right now, so we hope this brings some ease to people’s pocket books.”
It did just that for Candace Gaston, who is retired and lives on disability payments. She said that with prices so high, she only goes out now to the store or the doctor’s office.
Usually at this time of year, Gaston is heading to Kokomo Beach or a park with her granddaughter. But not this year.
“Gas is too high,” she said. “I don’t go out unless I have to.”
But after pulling out of Woody’s with $25 in the tank, she had a little more wiggle room this week.
“It’s a godsend,” Gaston said. “It touches my heart that someone cares enough about us to help out like this.”
Woody’s owner, Mike Wood, stood in the parking lot listening as his gas pumps hummed with the sound of flowing fuel. He said the credit union reached out to him about a month ago to see if he could host the event, since he’s a member there and his store is locally owned. Wood said of course he would.
“This is great,” he said. “The only bad thing is we’re not going to get gas to everybody. The line is out of sight.”
The giveaway kicked off at 4 p.m. An hour later, Derek Hall pulled up in his blue Ford Mustang as the last person to land the free gas. The credit union volunteers, who pumped the gas for people during the event, cheered and applauded as Hall got out of his car to watch.
“I’m pretty excited,” Hall said. “Pretty blessed. I didn’t think I was going to be the last one.”
James said after Hall left that it felt good to help out so many people with the $25 gas donation. She said many people told her they were on their last tank and only had a few bucks left for fuel. Others said they had stopped going out because they just couldn’t afford it.
“It makes you feel good to pump their gas, and it makes you feel good that we could help out the community,” James said.
