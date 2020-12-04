Imagine you’re a child running down the stairs on Christmas morning, excited for what is laying underneath the tree.
Is it a bicycle? A board game? The toy robot that you’ve wanted for months?
You finally see the presents, and your heart races even faster just thinking of tearing open the wrapping paper to end the suspense.
Now imagine waking up on Christmas morning and not really being sure if there’s anything at all for you underneath the tree.
For many children and families around this country, and even right here in Howard County, it’s a common concern.
And that’s why programs like Kokomo Rescue Mission’s Red Ribbon Christmas are so important.
For more than 30 years, Red Ribbon Christmas has helped provide gifts to thousands of families throughout Howard County and the surrounding area, made possible in part from community donations and funding from organizations like We Care.
Each year, dozens of volunteers — affectionately referred to as “Santa’s Little Elves” — gather in a building near the KRM to pack boxes full of everything from clothing and paper products to puzzles, books and other toys.
The boxes also contain a food gift card, a holiday greeting card and an animated pamphlet of the biblical Christmas story, KRM Chief Development Officer Pam Givens noted, along with a brand new toy for each child purchased by KRM volunteers.
Those volunteers then individually gift wrap the items and deliver the boxes to families who qualify for the assistance program through an online application process, roughly 550 families this year alone.
But for program assistant Rhonda Januszkiewicz, Red Ribbon Christmas is not just about the gifts.
It’s about creating Christmas morning experiences that will last a lifetime for those in need, even if the volunteers don’t always get to hear about the outcomes.
“It feels good to be a part of this ministry and that God has led me here,” she said while helping pack boxes earlier this week. “I care about these families, and I want them to have Christmas. We’ve had some men that work downstairs at our residence. … And they often say, ‘I’ll do anything for you because you provided my Christmas when I was little, and I know that the Rescue Mission cares about me.’”
Givens agreed with Januszkiewicz, saying that the holiday season can often be a lonely time of year — especially during the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic — and so she just hopes the presents bring a little bit of joy to those who receive them.
“Your mind can kind of play games with you when you’re isolated and not with people,” Givens said. “And you start feeling that nobody cares and nobody loves you. And I think that this gives us this opportunity to reach them and say, ‘We do care, and we do love you. You’re not alone.’ I think that the joy that comes from these boxes is so much needed in people’s lives today.”
Peggy Hawkins has been volunteering with Red Ribbon Christmas for more than 25 years, and she admitted that she probably has just as much fun picking out the items as the families do receiving them.
“There are two things that have really kept me going all these years,” she said. “One, it’s the excitement the children have on Christmas Day, that they have something to unwrap. But also important to me are the parents. Every mother and father wants to give something to their children for Christmas. … So I do it for them too.”
Hawkins added it’s the backbone of the Christian principle.
“Well as a Christian, I believe that God gave his son as a gift,” she said. “And the wise men then brought him gifts. Gifts are a part of Christmas. So it is just about knowing that there is something special in your life and that somebody else cares about you.”
The three women also took several moments to acknowledge the role that community support has played in the continued success of Red Ribbon Christmas after all these years.
“I tell you, I’ve helped in a lot of different things in our community,” Givens said, “and I think we live in a very unique community because we are very generous and very community-minded in the way we help others. We could not do any of this without the donations, without the volunteers and without organizations like We Care who help fund this. We’re just so thankful for everyone who helps out.”
And the families are extremely grateful too, Januszkiewicz added.
“I can’t imagine what a relief it is for parents, that they have something they can give to their kids,” she said, wiping tears away from her eyes. “I can’t imagine as a child not getting anything. When you go back to school from Christmas break, everybody talks about what they got for Christmas, and to have nothing to say, it’d be very sad for a child. … So with all of this, we’re giving them [the families] hope.”
