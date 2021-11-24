With a few spurts of laughter and smiles of gratitude stretched across their faces, most of the 22 women currently residing at the Gilead House carefully carried boxes of turkeys into the facility earlier this week, a gift from a local church that executive director Reba Harris said many of them have been talking about since Easter.
For around the past 20 Thanksgivings, Morning Star Church, 2900 E. Markland Ave., has donated turkeys to the Gilead House — no strings attached — and this year was no different.
And though Harris said she was sort of fuzzy on how the partnership between the church and the Gilead House started, she’s so thankful for the outreach and support the church has provided since that first delivery.
“I think Kokomo is very generous,” she told the Tribune, when asked what the turkey donation will mean for the Gilead House. “Nonprofits are always struggling financially, and so it helps me that I know they (organizations in the community) see the work we’re doing and valuing the fact that Gilead House is doing good work.”
The Gilead House is a 27-bed women’s shelter that offers wrap-around support for women recently released from jail or prison, mostly for drug offenses, and Harris said a part of her mission is to show the public that the women who reside there are more than just the mistakes they’ve made in life.
“I’ve known people (who) share that some people don’t want to sow into an addict because the next month, their picture will be in the (paper) again,” she said. “So they say, ‘Why would we want to invest in people (who) don’t seem to recover?’ But we know they do. And if you knew their story, you’d understand.
“And because they’re strained from their own families, it’s just nice to have a family around us during this time of year,” Harris continued. “I’m like their mom, whether they want it or not, so they have some type of connection. But because they’re estranged from their families sometimes, this (food donations from local organizations) helps. … A nice Thanksgiving meal, that can easily make someone say, ‘Maybe I can make it through the rest of the year.’”
Kaula Watkins is one of Gilead House’s newest residents, and she said this Thanksgiving for her will look a lot different than it did last year.
Watkins told the Tribune she was recently released from prison, and this will be her first Thanksgiving in a long while with people she considers a “family.”
And she’s also humbled by community support — such as MSC — who she said has gone above and beyond to make this holiday special for women like her.
“I would have to call it a God wink,” Watkins said, when asked about the turkey donations. “That’s God’s way of showing us that he loves us. He works through other people and puts people in our lives to show us the love that he has for us. And I think what that’s all about is showing us that we’re not alone and that we’re cared about. Just because we make mistakes, that doesn’t make us who we are. I strongly believe that it’s just God’s way of giving us a hug and telling us he loves us.”
When told Watkins’ comment, MSC’s Senior Pastor Greg Reed laughed into the phone and admitted that he couldn’t have said it better himself.
“I think as you look at the Scriptures as Jesus talks about greatness, it’s always connected with serving,” he said. “So we just keep reminding ourselves that greatness, it looks like being a servant. … We want to do great things for God in his behalf because he’s a big God. … We want to help people stay focused on him, and we think these are the kinds of things that God calls us to do. … So how to tell if you’re really on the right path is if you’re serving people.”
Reed added that the act of serving looks different for many people, and it doesn’t always have to come in the form of a Thanksgiving turkey donation.
“It’s just this idea that Jesus has no hands but ours, and he has no feet but ours,” he said. “So he uses us in a sense to declare his goodness and his greatness through how we use what he’s given to us. … It’s certainly not about us. We just get to be a part of a great community that really does care about others.”
