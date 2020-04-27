Local hog farmers could be facing a financial disaster this year as two area pork processing plants temporarily closed last week due to COVID-19, leading to barns full of pigs that can’t be sold or taken to market.
Tyson Foods Inc. announced Wednesday that it will temporarily close its meatpacking plant in Logansport after 146 employees tested positive for coronavirus. The facility produced 3 million pounds of pork daily. Then on Friday, Indiana Packers also announced it was closing its Delphi plant for two weeks over fears of the virus.
The two facilities are the largest pork processing plants in Indiana, and among the 15 largest in the nation.
Now, local hog farmers are scrambling to figure out what to do with the thousands of hogs backing up on their farms with nowhere to go, while pork prices continue to plummet due a drop in demand because of restaurant and school closures.
Rusty Merritt, a Miami County farmer who owns about 5,000 pigs and also raises hogs with his family for another company, said his operation has reached a breaking point. In just a week, he was unable to ship out over 1,300 pigs that he had scheduled to take to Tyson.
“It’s tough,” he said. “The processing plants are shut down, but you can’t shut a pig down. Pigs will continue to grow, and you don’t want them to get too big, but there’s no outlet to take them to.”
Merritt has joined most other hog farmers in switching over the animals’ diets to slow down and stabilize their growth so they can stay on the farm longer.
Mark Chambers, a lifelong farmer who owns around 4,000 hogs just north of the Howard-Cass county line, said it’s unheard of to try to get pigs to grow slower, but that’s what every pork producer is doing now.
“Usually you want them out the door as fast as you can, but when you having trouble finding a place to take them, we’ve got to look at a new feed formula to slow them down a tick until Tyson gets things going again,” he said.
There’s also concern some hog producers may have to turn to euthanizing hogs to free up space as new piglets are born with no room to hold them. Some farmers outside Indiana have already reported doing just that.
Jayson Lusk, department head of agricultural economics at Purdue University, said he’s heard discussions that euthanizing piglets could become a real possibility if the processing plants continue to stay closed.
“I know there is a lot of concern that it may lead to that, but I haven’t personally heard of that happening in our local area,” he said.
Meanwhile, the impact of COVID-19 has caused hog values to plummet, creating a financial disaster for pork producers nationwide who face a collective $5 billion loss for the remainder of the year, according to the National Pork Producers Council.
With around a dozen meatpacking plants closed around the U.S. because of COVID-19 outbreaks, the nation has a huge surplus of pigs, causing hog values to sink. That loss is accelerated by the sharp decline in demand from restaurants and schools, as well as a slowdown in most export markets.
Jim Mintert, director of Purdue’s Center for Commercial Agriculture, said what makes the situation sting even more is hog farmers were anticipating healthy profits for the first time in years. That’s because U.S. exports to China, where a flu virus killed a huge swath of the country’s pigs, were expected to skyrocket.
The pork council estimated that prior to the COVID-19 crisis, hog farmers were generally expecting a profitable year, with industry analysts forecasting earnings of approximately $10 per hog on average for 2020.
Now, hog farmers are project to lose nearly $37 per hog for the rest of the year.
“This is really all kind of a kick in the teeth for the pork industry,” Mintert said.
And as demand for pork continues to slump and processing plants remain closed, the situation gets worse and worse, said hog farmer Merritt.
“We’re at a critical point on our farm,” he said. “It’s getting more and more bleak by the day, trying to figure out what we can do and where we can get our animals sold.”
Chambers said he’s working with his buyer to schedule deliveries to plants outside of Indiana, but those are few and far between. Even when he can schedule a shipment, he’s not making any money on the pigs.
“You’re losing money on every hog that goes out the door, but we’ve got to ship them out no matter what the price is,” he said. “It’s not like pouring corn into the storage bin. I can’t sit on my hogs until the prices get better and then sell them.”
And what those prices end up at later in the year is a question mark, said economist Lusk.
He said there’s a chance pork prices could climb in six months or so if producers stop breeding piglets now to free up space, which would lead to less supply in half a year. But there’s also a good chance demand for pork will remain low far into the year as eateries and schools remain closed.
“It just all depends a lot on what our world is going to look like in 6 months,” Lusk said. “At the end of the day, consumers have to buy this stuff, and given the fact that we’re about ready to go into a recession, who knows what the demand will be?”
The National Pork Producers Council said the situation requires a significant and immediate influx of federal aid to U.S. pork producers. Without it, "many generational family farms will go bankrupt," the group said.
Merritt said he also worries about what the crisis means for the future of his operation, but the most pressing concern is getting the local processing plants back up and running so he can start selling his pigs again.
But even once that happens, there’s still a good chance it could be a devastating year for his family’s hog farm.
“It’s going to be rough, to say it nicely,” Merritt said. “I don’t know what the future holds. We’re going to do our best to maintain and produce pigs, but that’s getting harder and harder to do.”
