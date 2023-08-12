A Kokomo native went missing in Albuquerque, New Mexico, during the 1940s. At the time of his disappearance, he was working on the Armed Forces Special Weapons Project (AFSWP) at Sandia Base.
His niece is still struggling to find answers and clear his name. But for the past decade or so, she’s found more red tape and dead ends than answers.
Cpl. Harvey Eugene Whitacre was declared missing July 1, 1947, after he didn’t show up during a morning roll call at the secretive military base. He was 20 years old at the time.
The AFSWP took over nuclear weapon development after the J. Robert Oppenheimer-led Manhattan Project.
According to a July 8, 1947, article in the Kokomo Tribune, Whitacre rose to the rank of corporal in less than two years and was in the engineer corps when he disappeared.
As the treasurer of an Army bowling league, Whitacre was carrying $400 to $500 when he disappeared. His last known whereabouts were at a nearby bowling alley. His glasses, hat, necktie and shirt were found in a nearby alley — blood and slash marks on the back of his shirt led investigators to believe Whitacre had been the “victim of foul play.”
The FBI took over the investigation fairly quickly.
Newspapers across America, and a few international publications, published stories on the “strange” and “mysterious” disappearance. Some speculated Whitacre had been killed during a robbery.
Patti Mosson, Whitacre’s niece, doesn’t think Whitacre was mugged.
Instead, she thinks he was abducted and held against his will by someone who wanted to extract information about the highly confidential projects that were worked on in Sandia Base.
“You might lose a hat and your glasses in a scuffle. Are you going to lose a necktie and a shirt?” Mosson asked. “To me, that whole thing is hinky. I do not, for one minute, believe that he was just robbed.”
The initial investigation
According to Whitacre’s entry with The National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, which is operated by an arm of the United States Department of Justice, “The FBI and the Defense Department spent much time and effort questioning family members, wire tapping their phones, and intercepting mail in the hopes that Gene would contact one of them but that did not happen.”
A week after Whitacre disappeared, the Albuquerque Journal published a story explaining his Kokomo bank account had also been checked.
A Jan. 15, 1954, article in the Kokomo Tribune stated army officials were concerned by his disappearance.
“He was reportedly assigned to a unit whose commanding office was highly important in atomic bomb operations,” the article states. “In addition, it was also learned that the soldier had at one time been connected with work on the highly-secret guided missile.”
The article also explains spy operations had already been uncovered at the nearby Los Alamos base.
However, a July 17, 1947, United Press International wire story stated the War Department doubted there were “any international spy angles to the strange disappearance.”
In an Aug. 2 email, Det. Chris Ramidez, a member of the Albuquerque Police Department, said no police report was documented in 1947 for Whitacre’s disappearance. His clothes weren’t processed or tagged into the department’s evidence, either.
The detective said the FBI conducted the initial investigation.
The Albuquerque Police Department is not actively conducting an open investigation in the case. It initiated a missing persons report in 2014 at the request of Whitacre’s family, though.
“Unfortunately there is no new or additional information to report at this time,” Ramidez wrote in the email.
The FBI did not immediately respond to the Tribune’s request for comment on the investigation.
The search continues
Mosson grew up listening to stories about her missing uncle. Her mother was two years older than Whitacre and, from what she told Mosson, they were close.
In fact, the last letter Whitacre ever wrote was addressed to Mosson’s mother. He told her about his Army bowling league in the letter and mentioned plans to come back to Kokomo whenever he could get some vacation time.
Mosson was born in 1954, the same year Whitacre was legally declared dead. Most of the family members assumed he was dead early into the investigation, she explained. The legal designation allowed them to move forward with his estate.
Family members who did know him told Mosson he was an honorable young man. He grew up on a farm, didn’t smoke or drink, set typeface in the Kokomo Tribune’s composing room for a while and signed up for the military shortly after graduating from Kokomo High School.
Mosson, a Clinton County resident, said she started looking into Whitacre’s disappearance about a decade ago. She said her sleuthing started partially out of curiosity and partially because all of Whitacre’s siblings died without knowing what happened to him. Her tech-savvy daughter helps, too.
“It upsets me that the Army still lists him as a deserter and AWOL,” Mosson said.
She started her investigation by reaching out to Albuquerque detectives who worked on cold cases. They didn’t have much information.
Later, Mosson filed a Freedom of Information Act request with the National Archives and Records Administration on Feb. 27, 2020.
She was told there were more than 200 pages of notes on Whitacre she could receive copies of. She was also warned the files would have redactions.
She’s still waiting to receive documents on the investigation, though.
“I haven’t gotten very far at all,” Mosson said.
“I have implored and begged. I have tried to appeal to their humanity,” Mosson later added. “I just get a bureaucratic answer. But I’m not done. They don’t know me. I’m not done.”
An email sent to Mosson on July 28 said there were still 485 FOIA requests ahead of hers. The email also stated the Special Access and FOIA program was still processing requests from March 2018.
In previous correspondence with the National Archives, she argued Whitacre shouldn’t be labeled AWOL and a deserter.
“I may not have known him, but I do know what type of person he was said to be and a deserter was not one of them,” she wrote. “If he left, it was certainly not of his own volition.”
Mosson also asked the National Archives whether Whitacre’s cap, glasses, necktie and bloodied shirt were still floating around somewhere.
“If they’re not going to use them for anything, then I would like to be able to give the man a burial with what we have,” she explained. “I feel like he deserves that.”
For now, she said, Whitacre doesn’t have a marker in any cemetery. There’s nothing to mark.
It’s also becoming more difficult to speak with people who knew Whitacre personally, Mosson noted. Many who knew the missing soldier have since died.
“The chances of getting much information is slim to none,” Mosson said. “But I’m not going to let it rest.”
