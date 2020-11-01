election logo

The Kokomo Tribune will call local races when the results are known. However, the results of Tuesday's presidential and statewide elections will be called by The Associated Press, a trusted election news service that does not call winners until they are certain. Follow us on Facebook.com/kokomotribune, twitter.com/kokomotribune and on our website, kokomotribune. com for election updates Tuesday and beyond.

