A few short years ago, Susan James was living an absolute nightmare.
With issues like drugs, abuse and violence all part of her daily routine, James admitted she was nearing the end of her proverbial rope.
“I always had an unhealthy and dysfunctional situation,” she said. “I just felt helpless and was on the verge of giving up.”
But then she found Watered Garden.
Established in October 2019, Watered Garden — associated with the Kokomo Rescue Mission — is a women’s shelter in downtown Kokomo with an emphasis on helping the residents find jobs, hone life skills and locate permanent housing.
And for James — along with the facility’s other residents — Watered Garden is also a godsend.
“I kind of had a deficit in the hope area,” James said, “but they love you here as you are while helping you do some polishing and become who you want to be. They love you through that process so that you can grow and heal.”
James — originally from Evansville — has been at Watered Garden since last December, and she credits the shelter for helping her during one of the most desperate times of her life.
“When I got here, I was nervous because I didn’t really know anything about them, and I wasn’t certain they’d let me in the door,” she noted. “And if they had not let me in, that would have been it for me. I was completely giving up, so they literally did save my life. … But it’s more about all the change that’s come since then, my wanting to live. It’s just a sense of purpose now.
“It takes a village,” James added. “My sister told me one time that it takes a village to raise a child, so I decided that it takes a village to repair an adult that didn’t have that village as a child. But I have a village now, and that’s what matters.”
Anna Brown is Watered Garden’s director, and she said success stories like James’ are why Watered Garden was started in the first place.
“Basically, the staff and board at the time started looking at the numbers of people having to be turned away from Open Arms because they were full,” she said. “So we thought, ‘How could we get better and help more people?’ We had this place being used for other purposes in our ministry, and we kind of had to think outside the box.”
The result of that urgent need for more space turned into an 18-bed facility in the 300 block of West Taylor Street, which has already helped shelter and rehabilitate 61 women throughout its first year alone.
“We really focus on helping people meet their goals, and not everyone here comes in with those same goals,” Brown said. “But we’ve assisted people with getting jobs or getting on disability or even getting sober. … We talk to our ladies all the time that it doesn’t matter what you’re going through, we can learn from one another. We can learn and then help each other out. We want them to be successful, not just for the time they’re here, but for the long term.”
Whether it’s through courses in money management or life skills or just a simple cooking class, the women who stay at Watered Garden continue to take steps toward a brighter future, Brown added.
And their pasts don’t have to define those futures either, a lesson that Brown and Watered Garden Assistant Director Heather Eckert stressed emphatically.
“As soon as they walk in that front door, it’s about showing them that they’re welcomed,” Eckert said. “Yeah, they might at first be a little rough around the edges because of their past, but we’re not going to look at them any differently. They all matter in life, and they all mean something to us.
“Sometimes when they come in, their walls are so thick that they don’t want to let anybody in,” Eckert continued. “They just want to do things on their own, so reaching that point where they begin to trust us and let us into their lives is just amazing. It’s just amazing to watch them grow.”
And learn to communicate in healthy ways too, Eckert noted.
“Some of our ladies have never had family in their lives that emotionally cared enough for them to move forward and see their strength,” she said. “So family is a huge word around here. It gives them a positive notation toward the word compared to what they’ve had in their past. … Family is whole. Family is supportive. And that word used here changes the tone for them.”
Lee Marshall has been a resident of Watered Garden since December 2019, and she noted she was in a toxic place in life before she arrived at the facility.
“Hopeless, defeated, lost,” she said, citing a few words to describe her previous life. “I just had my priorities all wrong.”
Marshall then paused for a moment and wiped tears from her eyes as she began to talk about her life since.
“I’m just so grateful,” she said. “… I’ve been sober for about two years, and I know that if I need to, I have someone to talk to now. I’m always moving in the mission. I have a lot more growth to do, but it’s just growing pains. … I can be raw and real with them here, and I’m accepted. I love it when new people come in here because they’re going to feel safe and loved. And I always say, ‘Welcome to the family,’ when they come here. Because this is really just a place to heal.”
